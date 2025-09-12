Colorado Rapids 2 Play Match against Houston Dynamo 2 at University of Northern Colorado's Jackson Field
Published on September 12, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Colorado Rapids 2 News Release
Colorado Rapids 2 will travel to Greeley, Colorado, to face Houston Dynamo 2 at University of Northern Colorado's Jackson Field on Sunday, September 14. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. MT with coverage available on MLSNEXTPro.com.
Colorado is coming off a busy bye week, having traded Rapids 2 staples Malik Pinto and Josh Belluz to USL Championship sides. Pinto will join Orange County SC for the remainder of the 2025 season while Belluz will head to Hartford Athletic.
Since joining Rapids 2 at the beginning of 2025, Pinto has recorded four goals and three assists across 24 appearances. The Durham, North Carolina, native has also been a leader on the team, sharing the captain's armband with fellow teammate Daouda Amadou.
Belluz joined Colorado ahead of the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season from Syracuse University. In his two seasons with the second team, the center back has recorded 35 appearances and has been a consistent starter for Rapids 2.
The team enters the upcoming match on the cusp of a playoff berth as they currently sit in third place in the Western Conference standings. So far, St. Louis CITY2 is the only Western Conference team to have secured a spot in the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs alongside the Eastern Conference's New York Red Bulls II, Chicago Fire FC II and Philadelphia Union II.
Prior to the team's bye week, Colorado was sitting on an eight-game undefeated streak and a three-game win streak. In Rapids 2's most recent match against Sporting KC II, first team forward Alex Harris bagged a brace to give his side the edge in a 3-2 win at Children's Mercy Victory Field. The game-winning goal came off the foot of defender James Cameron who has shifted into more of an attacking role in the latter half of the season.
The team will look to continue their good fortune against a Houston side that currently sits below the playoff line. In the two sides' previous meetings this season, Colorado leads the series matchup with a 1-0-1 record. In July, Rapids 2 defeated Houston in a 2-1 result at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park with leading goal scorers Mamadou Billo Diop and Sydney Wathuta recording a goal apiece.
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from September 12, 2025
- New England Revolution II (2) - Toronto FC II (1) Postgame Summary - Toronto FC II
- St. Louis CITY SC Signs CITY2 Midfielder Seth Antwi to MLS Contract - St. Louis City SC 2
- Colorado Rapids 2 Play Match against Houston Dynamo 2 at University of Northern Colorado's Jackson Field - Colorado Rapids 2
- Inter Miami CF II Hosts Orlando City B this Sunday - Inter Miami CF II
- Toronto FC II Sign Goalkeeper Felipe Jaramillo on Loan - Toronto FC II
- Philadelphia Union II Sign Goalkeeper Lou Liedtka - Philadelphia Union II
- TFC II Brace for the Final Push - Toronto FC II
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Rapids 2 Stories
- Colorado Rapids 2 Play Match against Houston Dynamo 2 at University of Northern Colorado's Jackson Field
- Colorado Rapids 2 Loan Midfielder Malik Pinto to Orange County SC
- Colorado Rapids 2 Set to Play Next Match at University of Northern Colorado's Jackson Stadium
- Colorado Rapids 2 Loan Defender Joshua Belluz to Hartford Athletic
- Head Coach Erik Bushey and Forward Mamadou Billo Diop Named MLS NEXT Pro Coach of the Month and Player of the Month for August