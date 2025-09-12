Colorado Rapids 2 Play Match against Houston Dynamo 2 at University of Northern Colorado's Jackson Field

Published on September 12, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Colorado Rapids 2 News Release







Colorado Rapids 2 will travel to Greeley, Colorado, to face Houston Dynamo 2 at University of Northern Colorado's Jackson Field on Sunday, September 14. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. MT with coverage available on MLSNEXTPro.com.

Colorado is coming off a busy bye week, having traded Rapids 2 staples Malik Pinto and Josh Belluz to USL Championship sides. Pinto will join Orange County SC for the remainder of the 2025 season while Belluz will head to Hartford Athletic.

Since joining Rapids 2 at the beginning of 2025, Pinto has recorded four goals and three assists across 24 appearances. The Durham, North Carolina, native has also been a leader on the team, sharing the captain's armband with fellow teammate Daouda Amadou.

Belluz joined Colorado ahead of the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season from Syracuse University. In his two seasons with the second team, the center back has recorded 35 appearances and has been a consistent starter for Rapids 2.

The team enters the upcoming match on the cusp of a playoff berth as they currently sit in third place in the Western Conference standings. So far, St. Louis CITY2 is the only Western Conference team to have secured a spot in the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs alongside the Eastern Conference's New York Red Bulls II, Chicago Fire FC II and Philadelphia Union II.

Prior to the team's bye week, Colorado was sitting on an eight-game undefeated streak and a three-game win streak. In Rapids 2's most recent match against Sporting KC II, first team forward Alex Harris bagged a brace to give his side the edge in a 3-2 win at Children's Mercy Victory Field. The game-winning goal came off the foot of defender James Cameron who has shifted into more of an attacking role in the latter half of the season.

The team will look to continue their good fortune against a Houston side that currently sits below the playoff line. In the two sides' previous meetings this season, Colorado leads the series matchup with a 1-0-1 record. In July, Rapids 2 defeated Houston in a 2-1 result at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park with leading goal scorers Mamadou Billo Diop and Sydney Wathuta recording a goal apiece.







