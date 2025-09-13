Mikah Thomas & Dylan Sing claim goals

Published on September 12, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Crown Legacy FC News Release







MATTHEWS, N.C. - Crown Legacy FC fell 4-2 to Chattanooga FC at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex on Friday night. Mikah Thomas scored his second goal of the year while Dylan Sing added to his team-leading tally with his eighth of the year.

CLFC struck early, with Thomas breaking the seal in just the fifth minute. The fullback began the play, stringing together crisp bulid up play with Sing and Brian Romero. Romero flicked in a cross from the left flank to Thomas at the front post, who finished with a well-placed header.

The home side doubled its lead in the 51st minute. Thiago Rodrigues held the ball up at the top of the penalty area with Sing in tow. The Brazilian dribbled through two defenders before getting a pass off to Sing at the edge of the six-yard box, who stabbed it over the line to make it 2-0.

Chattanooga claimed one of their own shortly after. Beginning on the right flank, defender Tate Robertson centered a pass at the top of the box for Luke Husakiwsky who struck the ball in-stride, curling it into the top left corner.

The visitors equalized in the 80th minute off an unfortunate own goal. Beginning from a corner sent in from the right side saw Husakiwsky flick the ball and get met by Jack Neeley on the goal line, but the ball deflected off Morrison Agyemang and into the net.

Chattanooga saw a penalty call go their way in the 85th minute when Neeley and Keegan Ancelin got tied up in the box. Robertson stepped up to the spot and converted after sending the ball up the right side.

CFC claimed a fourth in stoppage time. Running on the break, Gavin Turner slid a pass into the box for Daniel Mangarov who chippped his shot over Chituru Odunze.

Crown Legacy FC (6-12-8, 29 points) returns to play on Saturday, September 20 when CLFC rounds out its 2025 home slate against Atlanta United 2. Kickoff at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the match can be streamed on MLS Season Pass.

Match Notes:

Defender Mikah Thomas scored his second goal of the season.

Dylan Sing scored his eighth goal of 2025. Sing is up to five goal contributions in the last four matches (4g, 1a).

Forward Brian Romero notched his fourth assist of the year.

Thiago Rodrigues registered his third assist of the season. Rodrigues now has five goal contributions in the last six matches (3g, 2a).

Aron John returned to the pitch after suffering a lower body injury in June. It marks his first match back in action since June 30 at Chicago Fire FC II.

Scoring Summary:

5' - CLFC - Mikah Thomas (Brian Romero)

51' - CLFC - Dylan Sing (Thiago Rodrigues)

54' - CFC - Luke Husakiwsky (Tate Robertson)

80' - CFC - Morrison Agyemang (Own Goal)

86' - CFC - Tate Robertson (Penalty)

90'+2' - CFC - Daniel Mangarov (Gavin Turner)

Disciplinary Summary:

20' - CFC - Tate Robertson (Caution Y)

30' - CFC - Anthony Garica (Caution Y)

Stats: Click HERE.

Crown Legacy FC Starting XI:

Chituru Odunze (GK); Mikah Thomas, Assane Ouedraogo, Morrison Agyemang, Jack Neeley (C); Baye Coulibaly (Aron John - 87'), Simon Tonidandel (Erik Peña - 71'); Brian Romero, Thiago Rodrigues (Andrej Subotić - 87'), Dylan Sing, Emmanuel Uchegbu (Nimfasha Berchimas - 87')

Unused Subs: Isaac Walker (GK); Wyatt Holt, Yves Tcheuyap; Adrian Mendoza, Magic Smalls

Chattanooga FC Starting XI:

Eldin Jakupović (GK); Milo Garvanian, Faird Sar-Sar (C), Logan Brown (Nathan Koehler - 71'), Tate Robertson; Luke Husakiwsky, Callum Watson, Nick Mendonca (Gavin Turner - 61'); Anthony Garica (Keegan Ancelin - 61'), Cohen Yuval (Colin Thomas - 77'), Xavier Rimpel (Daniel Mangarov - 46')

Unused Subs: J.P. Philpot (GK); Ethan Dudley; Steeve Louis Jean







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from September 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.