CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II announced today that they have signed goalkeeper Lou Liedtka to an MLS NEXT Pro professional contract through 2025 and will be added to Union II's active roster immediately.

"I'm very happy for Lou as he has worked hard for his opportunity and earned everything he's achieved with Union II," said Union II Head Coach Ryan Richter. "He's a great addition to the team and environment as we prepare for the end of the year and the postseason."

Liedtka joins Union II after a strong collegiate career at Vermont and Davidson. In his graduate season at Vermont in 2024, he appeared in eight matches, recorded three shutouts, earned America East Defensive Player of the Week honors twice, and posted a 4-1-3 record highlighted by a career-high eight saves against New Hampshire. Prior to Vermont, he spent four seasons at Davidson College, where he started all 16 matches in 2023, finishing with a 10-5-1 record, seven shutouts, and a 0.98 goals-against average that ranked fifth-best in program history. That season, he led the Atlantic-10 in both shutouts and save percentage (.773) while helping the Wildcats spend much of the year ranked inside the top 10 nationally in team goals-against average. Over his Davidson career, Liedtka totaled 15 wins, 10 shutouts, and a .773 save percentage.

TRANSACTION: Philadelphia Union II sign goalkeeper Lou Liedtka to an MLS NEXT Pro contract on September 12, 2025.

Name: Lou Liedtka

Position: Goalkeeper

Height: 6'0"

Weight: 175 lbs

Born: December 17, 2001

Birthplace: Wyncote, Pa.

Hometown: Wyncote, Pa.

Citizenship: United States

Acquired: Philadelphia Union II sign goalkeeper Lou Liedtka.







