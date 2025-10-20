Korzeniowski's brace sends Union II to the Eastern Conference Semifinals

Published on October 19, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Philadelphia Union II News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II earned a 2-1 victory over FC Cincinnati 2 on Sunday night, advancing to the MLS NEXT Pro semifinals. Forward Stas Korzeniowski struck early in the 10th minute before Cincinnati leveled the match in the 37th. Korzeniowski sealed the win with his second goal in the 64th minute to send Union II through to the next round.

Philadelphia Union II (2) - FC Cincinnati 2 (1)

Subaru Park (Chester, PA)

Sunday, October 19, 2025

TODAY'S MATCH INFO

Ref: Corbyn May

AR1: Eric Del Rosario

AR2: Jay Norris

4th: Stephanie MacFarland

Weather: 74 degrees and cloudy

GOALS/ASSISTS

PHI - Stas Korzeniowski (LeBlanc) 10'

CIN - Andrés Dávila Mosquera (Chavez) 37'

PHI - Stas Korzeniowski (Olney) 64'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

PHI - Óscar Benítez (caution) 71

CIN - Stiven Jimenez (caution) 72'

CIN - Andrés Dávila Mosquera (caution) 74'

LINEUP

Philadelphia Union II: George Marks; Giovanny Sequera, Rafael UzcaÃÂtegui, Neil Pierre, Jordan Griffin (Noah Probst 89'), CJ Olney, Nick Pariano, Markus And erson (Malik Jakupovic 81'), Kellan LeBlanc (Willyam Ferreira 81'), Stas Korzeniowski, Sal Olivas (Óscar Benítez 61').

Substitutes not used: Mike Sheridan; Kaiden Moore, Jamir Johnson, Leandro Soria.

FC Cincinnati 2: Paul Walters; William Kuisel (Yorkaeff Caicedo 76'), Peter Mangione (Carson Locker 89'), Andrei Chirila, Noah Adnan, Stiven Jimenez, Kenji Mboma Dem, Adema Chavez (Yair Ramos 60'), Yamir Uculmana (Tega Ikoba 89'), Stefan Chirila, Andrés Dávila Mosquera.

Substitutes not used: Nathan Crockford; Ben Augee, Juan Machado, Brandon Kristel.

TEAM NOTES

Forward Stas Korzeniowski scored seven goals in the last five matches, and his first brace in the MLS NEXT Pro playoffs.

Midfielder Kellan LeBlanc registered his first assist in the MLS NEXT Pro playoffs.

Union II are now on a six match win streak in all competitions.







