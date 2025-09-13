Chattanooga FC Pulls off Historic Comeback to Move One Step Closer to Playoff Spot
Published on September 12, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Chattanooga FC News Release
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga FC came from two goals down to defeat Crown Legacy FC 4-2 to move one step closer to securing an MLS NEXT Pro Playoff spot for the first time in club history on Friday evening.
Chattanooga FC were down 2-0 having conceded goals early in each half, however four second-half goals from four different goalscorers secured the historic result for the Boys in Blue.
Luke Husakiwsky scored for the second consecutive match with the standout strike of the night, curling in an unstoppable shot from over 20 yards out.
After a scramble in the penalty area in the 80th minute, Crown Legacy failed to clear its lines which resulted in an own goal from Morrison Agyemang.
Four minutes later, Keegan Ancelin was brought down in the penalty area and Tate Robertson converted the resulting spot-kick for his club-leading eighth league goal of the season and to give CFC the lead.
Daniel Mangarov put the cherry on top with a deft chipped goal in stoppage time to complete a memorable evening for Chattanooga Football Club in the suburbs of Charlotte.
"This win just reinforces what we know," said Head Coach Chris Nugent. "The guys will always find a way to fight all the way to the end. We know we can score at any minute of the game. We have that positive belief that we can compete and create chances. It could've been easy for us to give up at two goals down, but the guys continued to fight and put good plays together. All four goals showcased some of the combinations and structure of how we press and deliver on set pieces, which shows the variety of ways we can impact the game. The character was huge. The guys were willing to push into what they're good at and embrace our identity."
The result sees CFC leapfrog Huntsville City FC into fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings.
Up next
Chattanooga FC returns to Finley Stadium on Sunday, September 21 at 3:00 p.m. ET for the third and final installment of the Battle of the Independents against Carolina Core FC. Tickets are as low as $10 and on sale now at CFCTIX.com.
Crown Legacy FC (6W-12L-8D, 29 pts.) - Chattanooga FC (11W-6L-7D, 44 pts.)
Mecklenburg County Sportsplex | Matthews, N.C.
Final score:
CLFC: 2
CFC: 4
Scoring summary:
5': Mikah Thomas - CLFC
51': Dylan Sing - CLFC
54': Luke Husakiwsky - CFC
80': Agyemang (OG) - CFC
86': Robertson (PK) - CFC
90'+2': Mangarov - CFC
Stats (CLFC / CFC):
xG: 1.68 / 1.88+PK
Possession: 51% / 49%
Shots: 20 / 13
Shots on goal: 10 / 9
Blocked shots: 3 / 3
Total passes: 361 / 413
Passing accuracy percentage: 80.9 / 83.3
Corners: 3 / 6
Total crosses: 6 / 5
Offsides: 1 / 4
Goalkeeper saves: 5 / 8
Clearances: 7 / 13
Fouls: 15 / 12
Discipline:
20' - CFC, Tate Robertson (Caution)
30' - CFC, Anthony Garcia (Caution)
Line-ups:
CLFC starters: Chituru Odunze, Mikah Thomas, Assane Ouedraogo, Morrison Agyemang, Jack Neeley (C), Baye Coulibaly (Aron John 87'), Simon Tonidandel (Erik Peña-Boardman 71'), Brian Romero, Emmanuel Uchegbu (Nimfasha Berchimas 87'), Dylan Sing, Thiago Rodrigues (Andrej Subotic 87')
Substitutes not used: Isaac Walker, Yves Tcheuyap, Wyatt Holt, Adrian Mendoza, Magic Smalls
Head Coach: Gary Dicker
CFC starters: Eldin Jakupović, Milo Garvanian, Farid Sar-Sar (C), Logan Brown (Nathan Koehler 71'), Tate Robertson, Luke Husakiwsky, Nick Mendonca (Gavin Turner 61'), Callum Watson, Xavier Rimpel (Daniel Mangarov 46'), Anthony Garcia (Keegan Ancelin 61'), Yuval Cohen (Colin Thomas 78')
Substitutes not used: J.P. Philpot, Ethan Dudley, Steeve Louis Jean
Head Coach: Chris Nugent
Images from this story
|
Chattanooga FC celebrate win
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from September 12, 2025
- St Louis CITY2 Earns 3-2 Penalty Shootout Win Over Minnesota United FC 2 on Friday Night - St. Louis City SC 2
- Chattanooga FC Pulls off Historic Comeback to Move One Step Closer to Playoff Spot - Chattanooga FC
- Mikah Thomas & Dylan Sing claim goals - Crown Legacy FC
- Seven Young Garys Called to International Youth Camps - FC Cincinnati 2
- Revolution II Clinch 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Playoff Berth with 2-1 Defeat over Toronto FC II - New England Revolution II
- Sporting KC II Takes on North Texas SC at Choctaw Stadium in Sunday Showdown - Sporting Kansas City II
- Whitecaps FC Sign WFC2 Centre Back Mark O'Neill to MLS Contract - Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2
- MNUFC2 Forward Troy Putt Selected to Represent New Zealand During 2025 Fifa U20 World Cup in Chile - Minnesota United FC 2
- Inter Miami CF Signs Forward Daniel Pinter on Short-Term Agreement from Inter Miami CF II - Inter Miami CF II
- Toronto FC II Falls to New England Revolution II - Toronto FC II
- New England Revolution II (2) - Toronto FC II (1) Postgame Summary - Toronto FC II
- St. Louis CITY SC Signs CITY2 Midfielder Seth Antwi to MLS Contract - St. Louis City SC 2
- Colorado Rapids 2 Play Match against Houston Dynamo 2 at University of Northern Colorado's Jackson Field - Colorado Rapids 2
- Inter Miami CF II Hosts Orlando City B this Sunday - Inter Miami CF II
- Toronto FC II Sign Goalkeeper Felipe Jaramillo on Loan - Toronto FC II
- Philadelphia Union II Sign Goalkeeper Lou Liedtka - Philadelphia Union II
- TFC II Brace for the Final Push - Toronto FC II
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Chattanooga FC Stories
- Chattanooga FC Pulls off Historic Comeback to Move One Step Closer to Playoff Spot
- Match Preview: Chattanooga FC at Crown Legacy FC
- Chattanooga FC Honors Child Cancer Patient with One-Day Contract
- MLS NEXT Season Preview
- Chattanooga FC to Host 'All in for $10' Ticket Promotion