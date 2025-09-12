Inter Miami CF II Hosts Orlando City B this Sunday

Published on September 12, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II (6W-14L-4D, 24 points) is set for MLS NEXT Pro regular season action at home, with the team hosting Orlando City B (9W-11L-4D, 33 points) this Sunday, Sep. 14. Kick off at Chase Stadium is slated for 7 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

Subscribe to MLS NEXT Pro Season Pass on Apple TV to tune in to the game.

Previous Meetings

Sunday's fixture marks the 12th all-time league meeting between Inter Miami II and Orlando. Inter Miami II holds a record of five wins, two draws and four losses against the visitors.

Scouting Report

Orlando City B enters this match following a 1-0 victory against Crown Legacy FC. The visitors have collected 33 points so far this season, with a record of nine wins, four draws, and 11 losses, placing them eighth in the Eastern Conference standings.

Forward Shakur Mohammed has been a standout performer for Orlando, leading the team with 10 goals to his name this campaign.







