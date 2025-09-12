Inter Miami CF II Hosts Orlando City B this Sunday
Published on September 12, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Inter Miami CF II News Release
Inter Miami CF II (6W-14L-4D, 24 points) is set for MLS NEXT Pro regular season action at home, with the team hosting Orlando City B (9W-11L-4D, 33 points) this Sunday, Sep. 14. Kick off at Chase Stadium is slated for 7 p.m. ET.
Where to Watch
Subscribe to MLS NEXT Pro Season Pass on Apple TV to tune in to the game.
Previous Meetings
Sunday's fixture marks the 12th all-time league meeting between Inter Miami II and Orlando. Inter Miami II holds a record of five wins, two draws and four losses against the visitors.
Scouting Report
Orlando City B enters this match following a 1-0 victory against Crown Legacy FC. The visitors have collected 33 points so far this season, with a record of nine wins, four draws, and 11 losses, placing them eighth in the Eastern Conference standings.
Forward Shakur Mohammed has been a standout performer for Orlando, leading the team with 10 goals to his name this campaign.
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from September 12, 2025
- New England Revolution II (2) - Toronto FC II (1) Postgame Summary - Toronto FC II
- St. Louis CITY SC Signs CITY2 Midfielder Seth Antwi to MLS Contract - St. Louis City SC 2
- Colorado Rapids 2 Play Match against Houston Dynamo 2 at University of Northern Colorado's Jackson Field - Colorado Rapids 2
- Inter Miami CF II Hosts Orlando City B this Sunday - Inter Miami CF II
- Toronto FC II Sign Goalkeeper Felipe Jaramillo on Loan - Toronto FC II
- Philadelphia Union II Sign Goalkeeper Lou Liedtka - Philadelphia Union II
- TFC II Brace for the Final Push - Toronto FC II
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF II Stories
- Inter Miami CF II Hosts Orlando City B this Sunday
- Inter Miami CF II Falls on the Road against Columbus Crew 2
- Inter Miami CF II to Visit Columbus Crew 2 on Sunday
- Inter Miami CF II Falls on the Road against Atlanta United 2
- Inter Miami CF II to Visit Atlanta United 2 on Wednesday