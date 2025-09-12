Revolution II Clinch 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Playoff Berth with 2-1 Defeat over Toronto FC II

September 12, 2025

New England Revolution II News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution II (12-5-7; 48 pts.) defeated Toronto FC II (10-10-5, 36 pts.), 2-1, on Friday afternoon at Gillette Stadium behind goals from forward Damorney Hutchinson and midfielder Gevork Diarbian in each half. Brazilian playmaker Marcos Dias recorded his 11th assist of the campaign on Diarbian's goal, becoming the all-time single-season assist leader in MLS NEXT Pro history.

With today's victory, Revolution II extended their unbeaten run to six games, with four wins in that span, punching their ticket to the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs. This marks just the second time that Revolution II has clinched a postseason spot in the program's five-year history. New England now sits at second place in the Eastern Conference standings, with four regular season games remaining, and is the fifth team in the league to secure a 2025 playoff berth.

New England came out on the front foot, opening the scoring in the 24th minute. Homegrown forward Malcolm Fry, in his 50th MLS NEXT Pro career start, surged up the right flank and into the box, drilling a low shot that forced a save from Toronto's goalkeeper. The deflection fell kindly to Hutchinson, who lifted his shot into the top-right corner of the net for his fourth tally of the season, his second goal in his last three outings. The Jamaican striker paced New England's attack today with a career-high four shots, all on target.

New England extended its lead in the 56th minute through Diarbian, who recorded his fifth goal of the campaign. Dias set up the play, splitting Toronto's defense with a through ball to Diarbian, a Cranston, R.I. native, who slotted home a left-footed finish. Dias logged all 90 minutes in his 92nd MLS NEXT Pro career appearance today, matching Colby Quiñones for the most appearances in Revolution II history.

Toronto midfielder Patrick McDonald pulled one back for the visitors via penalty kick in the 69th minute, drilling a shot past an outstretched Donovan Parisian. Parisian, a 2025 MLS SuperDraft first-round selection, made two saves between the posts in his third straight start for New England. Despite continued pressure from Toronto's attack, including a goal that was disallowed due to a foul from the visitors in stoppage time, New England's defense maintained its strong form to see out the win.

New England will resume MLS NEXT Pro regular season action next Thursday, September 18, visiting New York City FC II at Icahn Stadium. The 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff is available to watch live via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, with Jake Griffith providing play-by-play.

MATCH NOTES

With today's win, New England has clinched its spot in the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs, marking just the second postseason appearance in the program's five-year history, and it's first since 2023.

Revolution II has now collected results in 11 of their last 12 matches (8-1-3) dating back to June 26.

New England continues its strong form at home this season, having taken points in 12 of its 13 games played at Gillette Stadium (8-1-4).

Revolution II's 2.0 points per game rank tied for third in MLS NEXT Pro after the conclusion of today's victory.

On the defensive end, Revolution II has conceded just one goal from open play over the last three matches.

F Damorney Hutchinson netted his fourth goal of the 2025 campaign, his fourth goal contribution in his last six outings. Hutchinson paced Revolution II's attack with a career-high four shots, all on target.

M Gevork Diarbian registered his fifth goal of the season. With two shots, one on target today, the Cranston, R.I native continues to lead New England's offense in shots (58) and shots on target (22) this season.

F Marcos Dias leads the league in both key passes (80) and assists (11) this season, with the latter being a new single-season record in MLS NEXT Pro history. The Brazilian playmaker marked his ninth goal contribution in his last six appearances.

Dias is also now tied with former Revolution II defender Colby Quiñones for the most appearances in team history (92).

Homegrown F Malcolm Fry made his 50th MLS NEXT Pro career start in today's win, registering three shots, two on target.

GK Donovan Parisian surpassed 1,000 minutes played in net for Revolution II. The 2025 MLS SuperDraft first-round pick made two saves in today's victory.

In his return from international duty with the Central African Republic Senior Men's National Team, D Chris Mbai-Assem suited up for his second appearance with New England after signing with the club last month.

GAME CAPSULE

Revolution II Match #24

New England Revolution II 2 vs. Toronto FC II 1

September 12, 2025 - Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)

Referee: Muhammad Hassan

Assistant Referee: Andrew Charron

Assistant Referee: Joseph Knoff

Fourth Official: Shaye Lane

Weather: 70 degrees and sunny

Scoring Summary:

NE - Damorney Hutchinson 4 (Unassisted) 24'

NE - Gevork Diarbian 5 (Marcos Dias 11) 56'

TOR - Patrick McDonald (Penalty Kick) 69'

Misconduct Summary:

TOR - Lucas Olguin (Yellow Card) 84'

New England Revolution II: Donovan Parisian; Hesron Barry, Victor Souza, Gabe Dahlin, Damario McIntosh; Cristiano Oliveira, Joe Buck (Javaun Mussenden 62'), Marcos Dias; Gevork Diarbian (Chris Mbaï-Assem 83'), Malcolm Fry, Damorney Hutchinson (Liam Butts 73')

Substitutes Not Used: JD Gunn, Judah Siqueira, Josh Macedo, Michael Tsicoulias, Aarin Prajapati, Makai Wells

Toronto FC II: Adisa De Rosario; Micah Chisholm, Ythallo, Reid Fisher (Elijah Roche 90'+1), Marko Stojadinovic; Nate Edwards (Lucas Olguin 80'), Hassan Ayari (Joseph Melto Quiah 90'+1), Patrick McDonald, Mark Fisher (Constantinos Iliadis 66'); Jahmarie Nolan (Dékwon Barrow 66'), Michael Sullivan

Substitutes Not Used: Shafique Wilson

New England Revolution II Team Statistics Toronto FC II

12 Shots 7

7 Shots (on Target) 3

2 Blocked Shots 1

2 Saves 5

4 Corner Kicks 3

2 Offsides 3

12 Fouls 12

407 (85.0%) Passes Attempted (% Completed) 506 (88.9%)







