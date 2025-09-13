St Louis CITY2 Earns 3-2 Penalty Shootout Win Over Minnesota United FC 2 on Friday Night
Published on September 12, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
St. Louis City SC 2 News Release
St Louis CITY2 played to a 1-1 draw before earning a 3-2 penalty shootout victory following regulation, extending their unbeaten streak to 16 matches. Minnesota opened the scoring early in the first half, with Logan Dorsey finding the net in the 8th minute. MNUFC2 carried the 1-0 lead into halftime. It wasn't until the 80th minute that Cam Cilley scored the equalizer, finishing off a corner kick from Miguel Perez. With the match still tied after regulation, it went to a penalty shootout. Goalkeeper Christian Olivares stepped up once again, making two crucial saves, while Wan Kuzain buried the winning penalty to secure the victory for CITY2. St Louis CITY2 will face Austin FC II for their final regular season series meeting on Friday, September 19, at 7:30 p.m. CT.
Postgame Notes
Cam Cilley scored his third goal of the season
Miguel Perez notched his third assist of 2025
Tonight's shootout win marked the team's fourth of the season
With their two points earned tonight, CITY2 has 57 points and remains atop of the MLS NEXT Pro overall standings. Additionally, the club has surpassed their overall point total from last season (56).
Christian Olivares picked up his third shootout victory of the season
Goal-Scoring Plays
MIN: Logan Dorsey (Kieran Chandler, Loic Mesanvi), 8th minute - Logan Dorsey scored with a right footed shot from the center of the box to the central bottom zone.
STL: Cam Cilley (Miguel Perez), 80th minute - Cam Cilley scored with a header from the center of the box to the lower left zone.
Scoring Summary
MIN: Logan Dorsey (Kieran Chandler, Loic Mesanvi), 8'
STL: Cam Cilley (Miguel Perez), 80'
Misconduct Summary
MIN: Darius Randell (caution), 15'
MIN: Justin Sosnouski (caution), 38'
STL: Matteo Kidd (caution), 42'
STL: Jay Reid (caution), 47'
STL: Cam Cilley (caution), 57'
MIN: Kai Zeruhn (caution), 71'
MIN: Mubashir Nour (caution), 72'
MIN: Braden Schumacher (caution), 84'
MIN: Babacar Niang (caution), 90'
Lineups
STL: GK Christian Olivares; D Tyson Pearce (Lucas Demitra, 90'+2), D Jaziel Orozco ©, D Michael Wentzel (Trip Clancy, 65'), D Cam Cilley ©; M Akil Watts, M Miguel Perez; M Wan Kuzain, M Caden Glover (Chidube Nwankwo, 77'), M Matteo Kidd (Jay Reid, 46'); F Emil Jääskeläinen
Substitutes Not Used: GK Colin Welsh, D Emiliano Chavez, M Evan Carlock, M Alex Jundt, F Yu Ota
TOTAL SHOTS: 19; SHOTS ON GOAL: 5; FOULS: 20; OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 6; SAVES: 0
MIN: GK Kai Zeruhn; D Alpha Kabia, D Babacar Niang ©, D John Anderson Farris; M Isaac Mwakutuya; M Kieran Chandler, M Keith Romanshyn (Braden Schumacher, 65'), M Roman Torres, M Loic Mesanvi (Mubashir Nour, 65'), M Justin Sosnouski (Emory Ortwein, 90'+2) ; F Logan Dorsey (Tim Dennis, 79'), F Darius Randell (Troy Putt, 65')
Substitutes Not Used: GK Keane Perkins, D Jadan Bernard, F Braden Schumacher, F Mubashir Nour, F Troy Putt
TOTAL SHOTS: 5; SHOTS ON GOAL: 1; FOULS: 20; OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 2; SAVES: 4
Referee: John Matto
Assistant Referees: Laura Chambers Waliski, Logan Reeves
Fourth Official: Kyle Armstrong
Venue: Energizer Park
Weather: Partly cloudy, 91 degrees
