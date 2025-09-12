New England Revolution II (2) - Toronto FC II (1) Postgame Summary
Published on September 12, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Toronto FC II News Release
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION II (2) - TORONTO FC II (1) POSTGAME SUMMARY
SCORING SUMMARY
NE - Damorney Hutchinson 24'
NE - Gevork Diarbian 56' (Marcos Dias)
TOR - Patrick McDonald 69' (penalty kick)
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
TOR - Lucas Olguin 84' (caution)
MLS NEXT PRO RECORDS (W-L-T)
New England Revolution II 11-5-7 45 points
Toronto FC II 10-10-5 36 points
LINEUPS
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION II - Donovan Parisian; Damario McIntosh, Gabriel Dahlin, Victor Souza (C), Hesron Barry; Marcos Dias, Joe Buck (Javaun Mussenden 62'), Cristiano Oliveira; Malcolm Fry, Gevork Diarbian (Chris Mbaï-Assem 83'), Damorney Hutchinson (Liam Butts 73')
Substitutes Not Used: JD Gunn, Aarin Prajapati, Makai Wells, Judah Siqueira, Michael Tsicoulias, Josh Macedo
TORONTO FC II - Adisa De Rosario; Reid Fisher (Elijah Roche 90+1'), Ythallo, Micah Chisholm; Mark Fisher (C) (Costa Iliadis 66'), Marko Stojadinovic, Patrick McDonald, Nathaniel Edwards (Lucas Olguin 80'); Michael Sullivan, Hassan Ayari (Joseph Melto Quiah 90+1'), Jahmarie Nolan (Dékwon Barrow 66')
Substitutes Not Used: Shafique Wilson
MEDIA NOTES
- Lucas Olguin made his 72nd appearance for Toronto FC II, moving into joint-fifth on the club's all-time appearances list.
Toronto FC Academy defender Elijah Rochemade his TFC II debut as a substitute in stoppage time, becoming the tenth player to make his club debut during the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season.
