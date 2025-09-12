New England Revolution II (2) - Toronto FC II (1) Postgame Summary

Published on September 12, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II News Release







NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION II (2) - TORONTO FC II (1) POSTGAME SUMMARY

SCORING SUMMARY

NE - Damorney Hutchinson 24'

NE - Gevork Diarbian 56' (Marcos Dias)

TOR - Patrick McDonald 69' (penalty kick)

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

TOR - Lucas Olguin 84' (caution)

MLS NEXT PRO RECORDS (W-L-T)

New England Revolution II 11-5-7 45 points

Toronto FC II 10-10-5 36 points

LINEUPS

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION II - Donovan Parisian; Damario McIntosh, Gabriel Dahlin, Victor Souza (C), Hesron Barry; Marcos Dias, Joe Buck (Javaun Mussenden 62'), Cristiano Oliveira; Malcolm Fry, Gevork Diarbian (Chris Mbaï-Assem 83'), Damorney Hutchinson (Liam Butts 73')

Substitutes Not Used: JD Gunn, Aarin Prajapati, Makai Wells, Judah Siqueira, Michael Tsicoulias, Josh Macedo

TORONTO FC II - Adisa De Rosario; Reid Fisher (Elijah Roche 90+1'), Ythallo, Micah Chisholm; Mark Fisher (C) (Costa Iliadis 66'), Marko Stojadinovic, Patrick McDonald, Nathaniel Edwards (Lucas Olguin 80'); Michael Sullivan, Hassan Ayari (Joseph Melto Quiah 90+1'), Jahmarie Nolan (Dékwon Barrow 66')

Substitutes Not Used: Shafique Wilson

MEDIA NOTES

- Lucas Olguin made his 72nd appearance for Toronto FC II, moving into joint-fifth on the club's all-time appearances list.

Toronto FC Academy defender Elijah Rochemade his TFC II debut as a substitute in stoppage time, becoming the tenth player to make his club debut during the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from September 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.