Published on September 12, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II announced today that the club has signed goalkeeper Felipe Jaramillo from Vancouver FC. Jaramillo joins on loan through the remainder of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season and will be added to the club's roster pending league and federation approval.

Jaramillo, 17, joins TFC II after spending the 2025 season with Vancouver FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL). After a standout season with Vancouver FC's U-19 Academy team, the Canadian-Colombian shot-stopper signed with Vancouver FC on March 19, 2025, becoming the first player in club history to sign a full professional contract from the club's Academy. In 2025, he has featured as the back-up goalkeeper on the Eagles' matchday roster in 18 of 21 CPL regular season matches. Jaramillo originally joined the Vancouver Whitecaps FC Academy in August 2022 after previously playing youth soccer with Mountain United FC in the BC Soccer Premier League.

Internationally, Jaramillo has earned call-ups to the Colombian Men's U-17 National Team training camps in Colombia (December 2024) and Costa Rica (June 2025).

TRANSACTION: Toronto FC II sign goalkeeper Felipe Jaramillo on loan from Vancouver FC, through the remainder of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season.

FELIPE JARAMILLO

Position: Goalkeeper

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 158 lbs.

Birthdate: April 18, 2008 (Age - 17)

Hometown: Bogotá, Colombia

Nationality: Canadian-Colombian

Last Club: Vancouver FC







