Sporting KC II Takes on North Texas SC at Choctaw Stadium in Sunday Showdown

Sporting Kansas City II is back on the road for their penultimate road match of 2025 when they take on North Texas SC on Sunday night at Choctaw Stadium. The game is set to kick at 7:30 p.m. CT and can be streamed for free on MLSNEXTPro.com.

Interim head coach Ike Opara will look to ride the momentum from last Saturday's incredible win over Real Monarchs, in which Anthony Samways netted the winner in second-half stoppage time. Earlier in the year, Sporting KC II earned an impressive comeback road draw against North Texas before besting them in kicks from the spot for an extra point.

SKC II captain Cielo Tschantret netted his first goal of the season in that draw at North Texas back in March. He has added two more goals in his 23 starts and has played both on the back line and in the midfield throughout the season. Maouloune Goumballe assisted on Tschantret's goal and now leads the team with three this season. The second year forward has also added four goals.

In goal, first-team loanee Jack Kortkamp picked up his first win of the season in SKC II's defeat of Real Monarchs. Kortkamp paces the Kansas City keepers with 41 saves. SKC Academy product Jacob Molinaro has made 11 starts in net this season, earning five results. He helped defeat North Texas SC in the March shootout and is back from his first USYNT camp, which took place in Fayetteville, Georgia.

Last Saturday was a day of firsts for SKC II. Both Samways and midfielder Blaine Mabie netted their first professional goals in Opara's first win as interim head coach. Mabie sank a penalty to give SKC II the lead before Samways regained the lead for SKC II with his 90+4th-minute strike. The Ohio State alumnus' clutch game winner went on to take home MLS NEXT Pro Goal of Matchweek 26 honors.

Head coach John Gall has kept his team firmly in the hunt for the playoffs, occupying eighth place in the Western Conference. The FC Dallas second team sits one point ahead of Texas rivals Austin FC II as the end-of-season quickly approaches. Gall's goals leader on the pitch is MLS NEXT Pro Golden Boot pace setter Samuel Sarver, who has 16 goals, four of which came against SKC II back in July.

Sporting KC II will return to Kansas City for their final two home matches of the campaign after the brief trip to the Lonestar State. The group will host Whitecaps FC 2 on Friday, Sept. 19, before welcoming Ventura County FC for home finale on Sunday, Sept. 28. Tickets for both contests are on sale at SeatGeek.com for just $10.

Game Information:

MLS NEXT Pro: Game 25

Date: Sunday, September 14, 2025

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. CT

Location: Choctaw Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

Watch: MLSNEXTPro.com

