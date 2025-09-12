Inter Miami CF Signs Forward Daniel Pinter on Short-Term Agreement from Inter Miami CF II
Published on September 12, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Inter Miami CF II News Release
Inter Miami CF announced today it has signed forward Daniel Pinter on a short-term agreement from the Club's MLS NEXT Pro team Inter Miami CF II. The striker will be available for Saturday's match against Charlotte FC at Bank of America Stadium.
Pinter made his professional debut in March 2024, coming on as a second-half substitute in Inter Miami II's MLS NEXT Pro season opener on the road against New York Red Bulls II, where he also scored his first professional goal. Since then, he has tallied 17 appearances for the team, recording eight goals and two assists.
The forward joined the Inter Miami Academy ahead of the 2019-20 season, since the Club's inception, where he excelled with the U-15s, winning the MLS NEXT Cup and representing the Club back in April 2025 at the prestigious MIC Football Cup in Costa Brava, Spain. Internationally, Pinter has earned call-ups with the U.S. U-16, U-18, and U-19 Men's National Teams, as well as Hungary's U-16 and U-18 squads.
Per MLS rules, the short-term agreements allow clubs to sign players on loan from their MLS NEXT Pro affiliate for MLS, U.S. Open Cup, Concacaf Champions League, Canadian Championship, and exhibition matches.
