Seven Young Garys Called to International Youth Camps
Published on September 12, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
FC Cincinnati 2 News Release
The FC Cincinnati Academy season kicked off this past weekend with the Young Garys in action across all age groups as part of MLS NEXT play. And as the September FIFA international window concludes, a number of academy players have been called to youth national camps.
Among the players called to upcoming camps are Ryan Schlotterbeck (U15), Oli Beabout (U16), Zach Crider (U16), Gaël Huguet (U16) and Joshua Jimenez (U16).
U18 players Jarell Bonilla and Ademar Chavez have each been participating in current or past camps from August through September.
In addition to the seven academy players, U16 Head Coach Eric Lichaj spent the most recent U17 Youth National Team ID camp in Atlanta, Ga. in an assistant coaching role.
The full list of FC Cincinnati Academy players, and their respective national team camps and dates are listed below.
U15
Ryan Schlotterbeck - U15 United States National Team Camp (Sept. 12-19)
U16
Oli Beabout - U16 United States National Team Camp (Sept. 12-19)
Zach Crider - U16 United States National Team Camp (Sept. 12-19)
Gaël Huguet - U15 Peru National Team Camp (Sept. 12-19)
Joshua Jimenez - U17 Guatemala National Team Camp (Sept. 22-Oct. 7)
U18
Jarell Bonilla - U17 El Salvador National Team Camp (Aug. 18-Sept.13)
Ademar Chavez - U16 Mexico National Team Camp (Aug. 26-Sept. 6)
