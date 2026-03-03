Red Bull New York II vs. Inter Miami CF II Now Set for Sunday, March 8 at 8 p.m. ET

Inter Miami CF II's road matchup against Red Bull New York II at Sports Illustrated Stadium has been rescheduled and will now take place on Sunday, March 8 at 8 p.m. ET, instead of the originally scheduled Saturday, March 7.

This match will be available to stream on MLSNEXTPro.com and OneFootball.







