Inter Miami CF II Hosts Chicago Fire FC II in 2026 Season Opener
Published on February 26, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Inter Miami CF II News Release
Inter Miami CF II kicks off the MLS NEXT Pro 2026 regular season at home, with the team hosting Chicago Fire FC II for its season opener this Friday, Feb. 27. The match at Inter Miami CF Stadium is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. ET.
Where to Watch
All MLS NEXT Pro matches will be broadcast live and for free on the League's website, MLSNEXTPro.com.
Additionally, matches will be live and free-to-air to all OneFootball users around the world, beginning when MLS NEXT Pro's fifth season kicks off Friday, February 27.
Previously Against Chicago Fire FC II
Friday's encounter will be the seventh between the sides in Club history. So far, Inter Miami CF II has recordded one win and five losses against Chicago.
Scouting Report
Chicago Fire FC II is ready to get the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro regular season underway after reaching the Eastern Conference Semifinals in the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs.
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from February 26, 2026
- Tacoma Defiance Signs Kevin Bonilla, Mark O'Neill, Rafa Jauregui and Saka Kitafuji - Tacoma Defiance
- St Louis CITY2 Signs St. Louisan Jack Wagoner to One-Year MLS NEXT Pro Deal - St. Louis City SC 2
- Inter Miami CF II Hosts Chicago Fire FC II in 2026 Season Opener - Inter Miami CF II
- Sporting KC II Signs Mitch Ferguson and Tega Ikoba to Professional Contracts - Sporting Kansas City II
- St Louis CITY2 Kicks off 2026 MLS NEXT Pro Season at Energizer Park against Cross-State Rivals Sporting KC II - St. Louis City SC 2
- Toronto FC II Sign French Forward Elias Khodri - Toronto FC II
- Philadelphia Union II Sign Midfielder Giovanny Sequera - Philadelphia Union II
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF II Stories
- Inter Miami CF II Hosts Chicago Fire FC II in 2026 Season Opener
- Inter Miami CF II 2026 MLS NEXT Pro Schedule Unveiled
- Inter Miami CF II: 2025 Season in Review
- Inter Miami CF Signs Ricardo Montenegro, Tyler Hall, and Samuel Basabe on Short-Term Agreements from Inter Miami CF II
- Inter Miami CF II Falls against New England Revolution II, Closes 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Season