Inter Miami CF II Hosts Chicago Fire FC II in 2026 Season Opener

Published on February 26, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II kicks off the MLS NEXT Pro 2026 regular season at home, with the team hosting Chicago Fire FC II for its season opener this Friday, Feb. 27. The match at Inter Miami CF Stadium is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

All MLS NEXT Pro matches will be broadcast live and for free on the League's website, MLSNEXTPro.com.

Additionally, matches will be live and free-to-air to all OneFootball users around the world, beginning when MLS NEXT Pro's fifth season kicks off Friday, February 27.

Previously Against Chicago Fire FC II

Friday's encounter will be the seventh between the sides in Club history. So far, Inter Miami CF II has recordded one win and five losses against Chicago.

Scouting Report

Chicago Fire FC II is ready to get the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro regular season underway after reaching the Eastern Conference Semifinals in the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs.







