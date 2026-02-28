Inter Miami CF II Earns a Point in 2026 Season Opener

Published on February 27, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II (0W-0L-1D, 1 point) earned a point at home against Chicago Fire II (0W-0L-1D, 2 points) in the MLS NEXT Pro season opener. The Herons were outlasted in the penalty shootout, with the visitors claiming the extra point.

Lineup Notes

Inter Miami CF II took the pitch with Matias Marin in goal; captain Theo Vorenkamp, Ian Urkidi, Nicholas Almeida, Daniel Sumalla, and Samuel Basabe made up a back line of five; Preston Plambeck, Alejandro Flores, and Joseph Convers in the midfield; Diego Rey and Mateo Saja leading the team's attack. ¬â¹

Match Action

Inter Miami II played a solid first half in which they created a variety of offensive chances. The second 45 minutes began in positive fashion, with Saja scoring the first goal of the 2026 campaign following a quick anticipation by Convers, who had just registered his debut with the First Team.

In the 51st minute, the forward Saja sniffed out the opportunity and sent the ball to the back of the net to give the team the partial lead. ¬â¹

A quick play down Chicago's right flank found Trip Fleming at the edge of the box, where he equalized the match in the 55th minute.

After the draw, the game went to a penalty shootout where, despite a great performance from goalkeeper Marin, who saved two penalties, Chicago secured a 5-6 victory.

Notably, Academy standouts Matthias Vieux and Matteo De Paula made their official debuts for Inter Miami II, entering as substitutes in the 74th and 79th minutes, respectively, marking an important milestone in their development within the Club's pathway.

Next Match

Next, Inter Miami II will travel to face Red Bull New York II in more MLS NEXT Pro action on Sunday, Mar. 8 at 8 p.m. ET at Sports Illustrated Stadium.







