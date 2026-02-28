Timbers2 Open 2026 Season against San Jose Earthquakes II

Published on February 27, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Timbers2 begin their 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season Sunday when they host the San Jose Earthquakes II at Providence Park; kickoff is 1pm PT.

Tickets are FREE

Tickets for T2 matches are FREE, but must be reserved in advance via SeatGeek. Click here for tickets.

FREE tickets | T2 vs. Earthquakes II

How to watch

A live broadcast will air for free on MLSNEXTPro.com.







