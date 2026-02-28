Timbers2 Open 2026 Season against San Jose Earthquakes II
Published on February 27, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Portland Timbers 2 News Release
Timbers2 begin their 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season Sunday when they host the San Jose Earthquakes II at Providence Park; kickoff is 1pm PT.
Tickets are FREE
Tickets for T2 matches are FREE, but must be reserved in advance via SeatGeek. Click here for tickets.
FREE tickets | T2 vs. Earthquakes II
How to watch
A live broadcast will air for free on MLSNEXTPro.com.
Check out the Portland Timbers 2 Statistics
