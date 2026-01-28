Timbers2 Sign Sam Joseph, Justin McLean and Colin Griffith Ahead of 2026 MLS NEXT Pro Season

PORTLAND, Ore. - Timbers2 have signed goalkeeper Sam Joseph, midfielder Justin McLean and forward Colin Griffith ahead of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season, the club announced today. Joseph signs with T2 after a trial invite to preseason camp, while McLean and Griffith earn contracts with the team following their selections in MLS SuperDraft 2026.

Joseph, 22, went undrafted in MLS SuperDraft 2026 and joined the Timbers as a trialist for their 2026 preseason. In his senior season at Virginia Tech, Joseph made 16 appearances for the Hokies, tallying a record of 7-4-5 and seven shutouts. Prior to that, the six-foot-four goalkeeper played three seasons at UCLA (2022-24), where he logged a 9-4-4 record and six shutouts. Notably, in his 33 collegiate appearances, Joseph kept a save percentage of 0.74%.

McLean, 21, was selected 15th overall by the Timbers in the first round of MLS SuperDraft 2026 out of North Carolina State. He made 22 appearances in his lone season with the Wolfpack (2025), tallying three goals and five assists. Notably, McLean helped lead NC State to the 2025 Men's College Cup final, where he tallied one assist in the match but ultimately fell 3-2 in extra time to Washington. The Atlanta, Georgia native previously played for Georgia State (2022-24), where he recorded 49 appearances, registering 12 goals and 11 assists for the Panthers.

Griffith, 21, was picked up by Portland 45th overall in the second round of MLS SuperDraft 2026. In four years at University of Maryland (2022-25), he made 46 appearances, recording nine goals and six assists. Notably, Griffith earned an All-Big Ten Second Team selection in 2024 during his junior season. A native of Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, the forward was named the 2021-22 U19 MLS NEXT MVP, and has represented the youth national teams of Barbados.

Sam Joseph

Position: Goalkeeper

Birthdate: 07/09/2003

Height: 6-4

College: Virginia Tech

Citizenship: United States

Hometown: San Diego, California

Justin McLean

Position: Midfielder

Birthdate: 02/16/2004

Height: 6-0

College: North Carolina State

Citizenship: United States

Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia

Colin Griffith

Position: Forward

Birthdate: 05/11/2004

Height: 5-10

College: Maryland

Citizenship: United States

Hometown: Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania







