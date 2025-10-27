Colorado Rapids 2 to Host MNUFC2 at DICK's Sporting Goods Park for Western Conference Final

Published on October 27, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Colorado Rapids 2 News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - Colorado Rapids 2 will host Minnesota United FC 2 in the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Western Conference Final on Sunday, November 2. Kickoff at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. MT with coverage available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Colorado punched its ticket to the Western Conference Final for the second time in club history after defeating The Town FC at PayPal Park in a 4-2 victory in extra time. Goals from Mamadou Brillo Diop, Alex Harris, Anderson Rosa and Antony García gave the Rapids the edge over The Town, ending the postseason run for the Bay Area side.

Rapids 2's Western Conference Final opponent, MNUFC2, pulled off an upset in the West, taking out the first place St. Louis CITY2 in a game that ended 2-0 at Energizer Park.

As Colorado prepares to take on Minnesota, the team will take a look at their three previous meetings with the visiting side. The Burgundy Boys have struggled to come up with results against Minnesota this season, falling in all three competitions. Two of the fixtures ended in a 2-1 scoreline while the first meeting was a 2-0 clean sheet win for Minnesota.

Should the Rapids advance past the Western Conference Final, the team will face the winner of the Eastern Conference's matchup between New York Red Bulls II and Philadelphia Union II.

More information regarding ticket sales for the Western Conference Final will be made available in the coming days.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from October 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.