Toronto FC II Transfer Defender Ythallo to Brazilian Club Botafogo Fr

January 12, 2026

Toronto FC II announced today that the Club has transferred defender Ythallo Rodrigues de Oliveira to Botafogo FR of the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A (Brazil, First Division). Per Club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"We want to thank Ythallo for his service with the club and his efforts during his time with us," said Toronto FC Technical Director Sean Rubio. "We are happy to have been given the opportunity to support his development over the past two seasons. We also appreciate Botafogo for collaborating on a solution that benefits all parties, as we wish Ythallo all the best with his next step back in Brazil."

Ythallo, 21, joined Toronto FC II on March 1, 2024, after spending eight years with São Paulo FC in Brazil. The centre-back registered one goal and one assist in 50 appearances for the Young Reds across two MLS NEXT Pro seasons (2024, 2025). A São Paulo, Brazil native, Ythallo his TFC II debut against Philadelphia Union on March 17, 2024, and scored his first goal for the club against the same opponent on August 18, 2024.

TRANSACTION: Toronto FC II transfer defender Ythallo Rodrigues de Oliveira to Brazilian club Botafogo FR.







