Timbers Midfielder Felipe Carballo Undergoes Successful Knee Surgery

Published on September 26, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Portland Timbers 2 News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers announced today that midfielder Felipe Carballo underwent a successful surgery to repair a torn a nterior cruciate ligament (ACL) on his right knee. The procedure was performed by Dr. Diego Larroque of the Uruguayan National Team in Montevideo, Uruguay.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from September 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.