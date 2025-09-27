Timbers Midfielder Felipe Carballo Undergoes Successful Knee Surgery
Published on September 26, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Portland Timbers 2 News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers announced today that midfielder Felipe Carballo underwent a successful surgery to repair a torn a nterior cruciate ligament (ACL) on his right knee. The procedure was performed by Dr. Diego Larroque of the Uruguayan National Team in Montevideo, Uruguay.
