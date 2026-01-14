Timbers2 Sign Leeds United Academy Product Connor Ferguson
Published on January 14, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Portland Timbers 2 News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Timbers2 have signed defender and Leeds United Academy product Connor Ferguson, the club announced today. Ferguson will join T2 pending a receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.
Ferguson, 21, signs with T2 following a short spell with Guiseley AFC of England's Northern Premier League Premier Division.
A native of Keighley, England, Ferguson made nearly 80 appearances with Leeds Under-18s and Under-21's between 2021 and 2025. The left back most notably helped the U-21s earn promotion to Premier League 2 in 2023-24 and secured the National League Cup title in 2024-25.
Connor Ferguson
Position: Defender
Birthdate: 02/21/2004
Last Team: Guiseley AFC
Citizenship: England
