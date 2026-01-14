Huntsville City FC Announces 2026 Exhibition Schedule and Open Tryouts

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Huntsville City FC announced today its 2026 exhibition schedule, which includes two matches at Wicks Family Field ahead of the club's upcoming season. The Boys in Blue will open preseason play on Saturday February 21st at noon CT against the University of Alabama at Birmingham, with tickets available for $10. Huntsville City FC will then host a free admission match against local opponent, the University of Alabama in Huntsville on Saturday, March 28th at 2 p.m. CT.

Huntsville City FC also announced that open tryouts for the 2026 season are now available, providing eligible players the opportunity to be selected to compete for a roster spot on the club's MLS NEXT Pro team. Tryouts will take place on Saturday, January 24th from 2-4 p.m. CT at Wicks Family Field, with check in beginning at 1:30 p.m. Participants must be 18 years or older to be eligible and are required to complete the registration form, submit payment, and complete a medical waiver prior to tryout participation.







