Chattanooga Football Club Signs Midfielder Francis Amoateng

Published on January 14, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga Football Club (CFC) announced today it has signed midfielder Francis Amoateng on a one-year contract with a club option for a further year, pending federation and league approval.

Amoateng is joining CFC from Ghana's Right to Dream Academy, which is dedicated to developing top talent globally by providing resources for young athletes to pursue their dreams.

"It is exciting to open new pathways for the club that introduce different types of athletes with diverse profiles and backgrounds," said Chattanooga FC Sporting Director Sebastian Giraldo. "Francis is an extremely talented young athlete that shows high potential and has a unique style to his game. Right To Dream matches a lot of our core values here at CFC and we know Francis will fit right in."

"Francis is a tricky midfielder who's elusive in possession," said Chattanooga FC Head Coach Chris Nugent. "He's very progressive with his dribbling and he loves to get on the ball. It always feels like something's going to happen when he gets on the ball. He fits right in with the style of play we're looking for."

Amoateng expressed his excitement upon signing with Chattanooga Football Club.

"It's an honor. The history and the fans set a high standard, and I'm excited to work to earn that support. Playing for a community-focused club means you're representing more than yourself, and that responsibility matters to me."

Name: Francis Amoateng

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5-6

Date of Birth: November 20, 2007

Hometown: Kumasi, Ghana

Citizenship: Ghana

Previous club: Right To Dream

TRANSACTION: Chattanooga FC signs Francis Amoateng to a one-year contract with a club option for a further year.







