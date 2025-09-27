Revolution II Fall to Crown Legacy FC, 1-0

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution II (13-7-7; 51 pts.) fell to Crown Legacy FC (7-13-8, 32 pts.), 1-0, on Friday afternoon at Gillette Stadium. A second-half tally by Crown Legacy's Andrej Subotic provided the only goal in New England's final match of its 2025 regular season home slate.

Despite a scoreless first half, New England tested Crown Legacy with several scoring opportunities. Boston College alum Victor Souza nearly headed home the opening goal via free kick from Marcos Dias in the 12th minute, but visiting goalkeeper Isaac Walker reacted quickly with a diving save. Dias registered a team-high three key passes on the day, extending his league lead to 87 key passes on the season.

Midfielder Cristiano Oliveira, a 2025 MLS NEXT All-Star, drilled a shot on target in the 34th minute, but Walker denied the effort to keep the match scoreless at halftime. The Somerville, Mass. native led New England's attacking efforts with three shot attempts today. Oliveira was one of six Academy graduates to appear in today's contest, featuring in the Starting XI alongside Damario McIntosh, Gevork Diarbian, and Malcolm Fry, while Joe Buck and Michael Tsicoulias logged minutes off the bench.

Shortly into the second half, the visitors fired two consecutive close-range shots on net in the 50th minute, forcing goalkeeper Donovan Parisian to make back-to-back saves. However, Crown Legacy broke the stalemate in the 76th minute, with Andrej Subotic slotting home the winning goal of the match. Parisian, a 2025 MLS SuperDraft first-round selection, recorded a career-high four saves in his 14th start of the season.

New England will visit Inter Miami CF II for its 2025 regular season finale next Sunday, October 5, before the team shifts its focus to MLS NEXT Pro playoff action. The 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff is available to watch live via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, with Joe Malfa providing play-by-play.

MATCH NOTES

With one game remaining in the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro regular season, Revolution II remain one win away from matching the team record for the most wins in a single campaign (14 - 2023).

F Marcos Dias registered a team-high three key passes in today's contest, extending his league-lead to 87 key passes on the season.

M Cristiano Oliveira, a 2025 MLS NEXT All-Star posted a team-best three shots, one on target in today's match. The Somerville, Mass. native has now started 20 of his 23 appearances this season.

Oliveira was one of six Revolution Academy graduates to feature in today's contest, earning a start alongside Malcolm Fry, Gevork Diarbian, and Damario McIntosh, while Joe Buck and Michael Tsicoulias entered the match as second-half substitutes.

Current Academy players Javaun Mussenden and Grant Emerhi also logged minutes with Revolution II today.

Mussenden suited up for his 25th MLS NEXT Pro career outing, submitting a 68-minute shift in the midfield.

GK Donovan Parisian, a 2025 MLS SuperDraft first-round pick, recorded a career-high four saves between the posts in his 14th start of the season.

GAME CAPSULE

Revolution II Match #27

New England Revolution II 0 vs. Crown Legacy FC 1

September 26, 2025 - Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)

Referee: Carlos Rodriguez

Assistant Referee: Jessica Carnevale

Assistant Referee: Doug Clayton

Fourth Official: Kyle Averill

Weather: 79 degrees and partly cloudy

Scoring Summary:

CLFC - Andrej Subotić (Assane Ouedraogo, Nimfasha Berchimas) 76'

Misconduct Summary:

NE - Hesron Barry (Yellow Card) 19'

CLFC - Mikah Thomas (Yellow Card) 51'

NE - Javaun Mussenden (Yellow Card) 63'

CLFC - Simon Tonidandel (Yellow Card) 81'

NE - Grant Emerhi (Yellow Card) 90'+4

New England Revolution II: Donovan Parisian; Hesron Barry (Michael Tsicoulias 68'), Victor Souza, Gabe Dahlin, Damario McIntosh (Grant Emerhi 68'); Marcos Dias, Cristiano Oliveira, Javaun Mussenden (Joe Buck 68'); Gevork Diarbian (Sharod George 85'), Malcolm Fry, Liam Butts (Damorney Hutchinson 68')

Substitutes Not Used: JD Gunn, Levi Katsell, Aarin Prajapati, Chris Mbai-Assem

Crown Legacy FC: Isaac Walker; Mikah Thomas (Assane Ouedraogo 71'), Wyatt Holt, Morrison Agyemang, Jack Neeley; Nimfasha Berchimas, Aron John (Adrian Mendoza 71'), Baye Coulibaly (Simon Tonidandel 58'), Emmanuel Uchegbu (Brian Romero 84'); Thiago, Dylan Sing (Andrej Subotić 58')

Substitutes Not Used: Nicholas Holliday, Willian Sangoquiza Paredes, Magic Smalls, Yves Tcheuyap

New England Revolution II Team Statistics Crown Legacy FC

8 Shots 9

2 Shots (on Target) 5

3 Blocked Shots 2

4 Saves 2

5 Corner Kicks 3

2 Offsides 3

9 Fouls 11

391 (83.6%) Passes Attempted (% Completed) 373 (85.3%)







