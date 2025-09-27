Toronto FC II (1) - Philadelphia Union II (2) Postgame Summary
Published on September 26, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Toronto FC II News Release
SCORING SUMMARY
TOR - Mark Fisher 28' (penalty kick)
PHI - Stas Korzeniowski 45+1' (Christopher Olney Jr.)
PHI - Óscar Benítez Cobo 84' (Christopher Olney Jr.)
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
PHI - Giovanny Sequera 27' (caution)
TOR - Nathaniel Edwards 71'(caution)
TOR - Micah Chisholm 80'(caution)
MLS NEXT PRO RECORDS (W-L-T)
Toronto FC II 10-11-6 38 points
Philadelphia Union II 14-5-8 55 points
LINEUPS
TORONTO FC II - Adisa De Rosario; Mark Fisher (C), Ythallo, Stefan Kapor (Micah Chisholm 64'); Hassan Ayari, Marko Stojadinovic (Patrick McDonald 85'), Tim Fortier (Lucas Olguin 64'), Nathaniel Edwards (Reid Fisher 76'); Michael Sullivan, Antone Bossenberry (Costa Iliadis 76'), Dékwon Barrow
Substitutes Not Used: Shafique Wilson, Lazar Stefanovic, Richard Chukwu, Joshua Nugent
PHILADELPHIA UNION II - George Marks; Giovanny Sequera, Óscar Benítez Cobo, Rafael Uzcátegui, Jordan Griffin, Markus Anderson (Willyam Ferreira 67'), Nick Pariano (C), Christopher Olney Jr, Kellan LeBlanc (Jamir Johnson 76'); Stas Korzeniowski (Leandro Soria 88'), Sal Olivas (Malik Jakupovic 67')
Substitutes Not Used: Lou Liedtka, Kaiden Moore, Noah Probst
MEDIA NOTES
- Mark Fisher scored his first goal of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season.
- Lucas Olguin made his 74th appearance for Toronto FC II, moving into fourth outright on the club's all-time appearances list.
