Toronto FC II (1) - Philadelphia Union II (2) Postgame Summary

Published on September 26, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro

Toronto FC II News Release







SCORING SUMMARY

TOR - Mark Fisher 28' (penalty kick)

PHI - Stas Korzeniowski 45+1' (Christopher Olney Jr.)

PHI - Óscar Benítez Cobo 84' (Christopher Olney Jr.)

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

PHI - Giovanny Sequera 27' (caution)

TOR - Nathaniel Edwards 71'(caution)

TOR - Micah Chisholm 80'(caution)

MLS NEXT PRO RECORDS (W-L-T)

Toronto FC II 10-11-6 38 points

Philadelphia Union II 14-5-8 55 points

LINEUPS

TORONTO FC II - Adisa De Rosario; Mark Fisher (C), Ythallo, Stefan Kapor (Micah Chisholm 64'); Hassan Ayari, Marko Stojadinovic (Patrick McDonald 85'), Tim Fortier (Lucas Olguin 64'), Nathaniel Edwards (Reid Fisher 76'); Michael Sullivan, Antone Bossenberry (Costa Iliadis 76'), Dékwon Barrow

Substitutes Not Used: Shafique Wilson, Lazar Stefanovic, Richard Chukwu, Joshua Nugent

PHILADELPHIA UNION II - George Marks; Giovanny Sequera, Óscar Benítez Cobo, Rafael Uzcátegui, Jordan Griffin, Markus Anderson (Willyam Ferreira 67'), Nick Pariano (C), Christopher Olney Jr, Kellan LeBlanc (Jamir Johnson 76'); Stas Korzeniowski (Leandro Soria 88'), Sal Olivas (Malik Jakupovic 67')

Substitutes Not Used: Lou Liedtka, Kaiden Moore, Noah Probst

MEDIA NOTES

- Mark Fisher scored his first goal of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season.

- Lucas Olguin made his 74th appearance for Toronto FC II, moving into fourth outright on the club's all-time appearances list.







