Inter Miami CF II Visits Huntsville City FC this Sunday

Published on September 26, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II News Release







Inter Miami CF II (6W-14L-6D, 25 points) is preparing its last away fixture of this MLS NEXT Pro regular season, with the team visiting Huntsville City FC (12W-8L-6D, 46 points) this Sunday, Sep. 28. Kick off at Wicks Family Field is slated for 8 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

Scouting Report

Huntsville City FC enters this match following a 0-1 away victory against Orlando City B. The hosts have collected 46 points so far this season, with a record of 12 wins, six draws, and eight losses, placing them fourth in the Eastern Conference standings.

Midfielder Alan Carleton has been a standout performer for Huntsville, leading the team with 11 goals and six assists to his name this campaign.







