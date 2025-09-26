Inter Miami CF II Visits Huntsville City FC this Sunday
Published on September 26, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Inter Miami CF II News Release
Inter Miami CF II (6W-14L-6D, 25 points) is preparing its last away fixture of this MLS NEXT Pro regular season, with the team visiting Huntsville City FC (12W-8L-6D, 46 points) this Sunday, Sep. 28. Kick off at Wicks Family Field is slated for 8 p.m. ET.
Where to Watch
Subscribe to MLS NEXT Pro Season Pass on Apple TV to tune in to the game.
Scouting Report
Huntsville City FC enters this match following a 0-1 away victory against Orlando City B. The hosts have collected 46 points so far this season, with a record of 12 wins, six draws, and eight losses, placing them fourth in the Eastern Conference standings.
Midfielder Alan Carleton has been a standout performer for Huntsville, leading the team with 11 goals and six assists to his name this campaign.
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from September 26, 2025
- Inter Miami CF II Visits Huntsville City FC this Sunday - Inter Miami CF II
- Match Preview: Chattanooga FC at NYCFC II - Chattanooga FC
- 26 Down, 2 to Go: Resilient Young Reds Seek Playoff Berth in Final Stretch - Toronto FC II
- St Louis CITY2 Hosts LAFC2 in Final Regular Season Home Match on Sunday Night - St. Louis City SC 2
- Timbers2 in Texas to Face off with Austin FC II - Portland Timbers 2
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF II Stories
- Inter Miami CF II Visits Huntsville City FC this Sunday
- Inter Miami CF II Earns Two Points on the Road against New York Red Bulls II
- Inter Miami CF II Faces New York Red Bulls II on the Road this Sunday
- Inter Miami CF Signs Forward Daniel Pinter on Short-Term Agreement from Inter Miami CF II
- Inter Miami CF II Earns a Point against Orlando City B