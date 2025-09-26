Sporting KC II Hosts Ventura County FC in 2025 Home Finale

Published on September 26, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Sporting Kansas City II News Release







Sporting Kansas City II will host Ventura County FC on Sunday afternoon at Children's Mercy Victory Field in the penultimate match of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro regular season. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. CT, and the game can be streamed on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Sunday marks the first meeting between these two clubs after they met twice in 2024. Ventura claimed all three points in the first meeting before SKC II earned a road draw later on in the season. Sunday also marks the home finale for SKC II as they will travel to take on MNUFC 2 on MLS NEXT Pro Decision Day on September 28.

SKC II is in the midst of a three-match unbeaten run, picking up a win over Real Monarchs before earning two draws against North Texas SC and Vancouver Whitecaps 2. All three results came because of goals after the 85th minute, as Ike Opara's group has developed the clutch gene down the stretch.

In their most recent draw, Sporting KC Academy midfielder Carter Derksen bagged his second MLS NEXT Pro goal to even the score at two. This came after Georgetown alum Blaine Mabie also netted his second professional goal. Derksen, an Academy amateur, has been a focal point of the SKC II team this year, logging 21 appearances and 830 minutes played. Fellow attack-minded midfielder Shane Donovan, in his rookie season, has started 22 of 25 appearances and is approaching 2000 minutes on the season. He has two assists, one off the team lead.

Leading the way in the assists category are forward Maouloune Goumballe and midfielder Johann Ortiz, both with three. Goumballe has also added four goals and is the only player to start every match for SKC II. Medgy Alexandre paces the team in goals with eight in his 18 starts.

In goal, SKC Academy products Jacob Molinaro and Jack Kortkamp have split time. Both USYNT members have been key shot stoppers for SKC II in 2025. Molinaro has 43 saves and six results in his 12 starts. Kortkamp has three results and leads the team with 45 saves.

SKC II has also added 14-year-old midfielder Zamir Loyo Reynaga on an amateur contract for Sunday's game. Loyo Reynaga is currently playing with the U-18s in the 2025-26 MLS NEXT Regular season and just returned from a U-15 Boys National Team Camp in Georgia, his first Domestic Training Camp.

Ventura is in the thick of the playoff race as the conclusion to the 2025 season fast approaches. Matthew Taylor brings his group to Kansas City barely above the playoff line, fending off Austin FC II thanks to one more win while trailing MNUFC 2 due to goal differential. SKC II's three straight results have all come against playoff teams. The LA Galaxy's second team is led in scoring by two players, midfielder Jeorgio Kocevski and forward Luis Muller, each with seven goals.

Following Sunday's fixture against Ventura County, SKC II will put a bow on the 2025 campaign with a trip to MNUFC 2 and National Sports Center Stadium in Blaine, Minnesota. The Decision Day fixture will kick simultaneously with the rest of the Western Conference at 3 p.m. CT on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Game Information:

MLS NEXT Pro: Game 27

Date: Sunday, September 28, 2025

Kickoff: 12:00 p.m. CT

Location: Children's Mercy Victory Field (Kansas City, Missouri)

Watch: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Tickets: SeatGeek.com

SOCIAL TAGS:

Match-specific hashtag: #SKCvVCFC

X: @SportingKCII

Instagram: @SportingKCII

X: @VCFCPro

Instagram: @VCFCPro







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from September 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.