St Louis CITY2 Hosts LAFC2 in Final Regular Season Home Match on Sunday Night

St Louis CITY2 hosts LAFC2 on Sunday night at Energizer Park for the final regular season home match of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season. The match kicks off at 4:00 p.m. CT and fans can watch the match live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

CITY2 added to their 17-match unbeaten streak with a 2-1 win over Austin FC II last weekend in Texas. Miguel Perez and Emil Jääskeläinen registered their ninth and seventh goals of the season respectively, to propel CITY2 to their season series win over ATX. Additionally, CITY2 clinched the best record in the Western Conference and number one seed, guaranteeing at least three rounds of playoff matches will be played at Energizer Park. If CITY2 defeats LAFC2 on Sunday, the team will set a record for most wins in a regular season, which currently stands at 17 from last season's team.

Sunday's match will be CITY2's final regular season home match at Energizer Park before the first round of playoffs. This year, CITY2 is 8-1-4, dropping one match all the way back in April. The team has scored 26 goals at home while conceding 10.

Last time CITY2 and LAFC2 faced each other was in October 2024 in round one of the MLS NEXT Pro playoffs. Mykhi Joyner scored the game winning goal in second half stoppage time at Energizer Park to propel CITY2 to the second round. CITY2 is 3-0-1 all-time against LAFC2 as the team is undefeated at home and on the road.

LAFC2 sit in 11th place in MLS NEXT Pro Western Conference standings with 32 points and a 9-14-3 record. The Black and Gold have struggled on the road this year winning just three matches while dropping eight. Forward Tommy Mihalić leads LAFC2 in goals scored with nine while midfielder Matt Evans has totaled seven assists. Last weekend, Los Angeles faced Real Monarchs and fell 3-1 at home.







