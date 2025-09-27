Union II secure a first-round home match in the MLS NEXT Pro playoffs
Published on September 26, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Philadelphia Union II News Release
CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II secured a 2-1 road victory against Toronto FC II on Friday night. Toronto opened the scoring in the 28th minute when midfielder Mark Fisher converted the penalty. Union II forward Stas Korzeniowski scored the equalizer in first-half stoppage time. In the 84th minute, Union II doubled their lead when midfielder Óscar Benítez found the back of the net, sealing all three points on the road.
Philadelphia Union II concludes the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro regular season with a return to Subaru Park to face New York City FC II on Sunday, October 5th (1:00 p.m. ET / Apple TV).
Toronto FC II (1) - Philadelphia Union II (2)
York Lions Stadium (Toronto, ON)
Friday, September 26, 2025
TODAY'S MATCH INFO
Ref: Niko Jecanski
AR1: Vasyl Dzikh
AR2: Nolasco Encina
4th: Melvin Christopher
Weather: 69 and sunny.
GOALS/ASSISTS
TOR - Mark Fisher (PK) 28'
PHI - Stas Korzeniowski (Olney) 45+1'
PHI - Oscar Benitez (Olney) 84'
DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY
TOR - Nathaniel Edwards (caution) 71'
TOR - Micah Chisholm (caution) 80'
LINEUP
Philadelphia Union II: George Marks; Giovanny Sequera, Oscar Benitez, Rafael UzcaÃÂtegui, Jordan Griffin, C J Olney, Nick Pariano, Markus Anderson (Willyam Ferreira 67'), Kellan LeBlanc (Jamir Johnson 77'), Sal Olivas (Malik Jakupovic 67'), Stas Korzeniowski (Leandro Soria 88').
Substitutes not used: Lou Liedtka, Kaiden Moore, Noah Probst.
Toronto FC II: Adisa De Rosario, Mark Fisher, Ythallo Ryckelm Rodrigues de Olivera, Stefan Kapor (Micah Chisholm 64'), Hassan Ayari, Marko Stojadinovic (Patrick McDonald 85'), Tim Fortier (Lucas Olguin 64'), Nathaniel Edwards (Reid Fisher 76'), Michael Sullivan, Antone Bossenberry (Constantinos Iliadis 76'), Dékwon Barrow.
Substitutes not used: Shafique Wilson, Lazar Stefanovic, Richard Chukwu, Josh Nugent.
TEAM NOTES
With the win, Philadelphia Union II have secured a home playoff match for the first round of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs.
Philadelphia Union II sets a new club record for points in a single season (55), surpassing the mark set last season.
Union II recorded their fourth consecutive win.
Forward Stas Korzeniowski scored his seventh goal of the season.
Midfielder Óscar Benítez scored his first goal of the season.
Midfielder CJ Olney registered two assists.
Union II holds the highest goal differential in the MLS NEXT Pro season (+28).
Union II holds the most shots on target in the MLS NEXT Pro season (189).
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from September 26, 2025
- Union II secure a first-round home match in the MLS NEXT Pro playoffs - Philadelphia Union II
- Toronto FC II (1) - Philadelphia Union II (2) Postgame Summary - Toronto FC II
- Timbers Midfielder Felipe Carballo Undergoes Successful Knee Surgery - Portland Timbers 2
- Revolution II Fall to Crown Legacy FC, 1-0 - New England Revolution II
- Midfielder Andrej Subotić scores match-winner in CLFC's 2025 season finale - Crown Legacy FC
- Colorado Rapids 2 Play MNUFC2 in Final Home Match of Regular Season - Colorado Rapids 2
- Sporting KC II Hosts Ventura County FC in 2025 Home Finale - Sporting Kansas City II
- Inter Miami CF II Visits Huntsville City FC this Sunday - Inter Miami CF II
- Match Preview: Chattanooga FC at NYCFC II - Chattanooga FC
- 26 Down, 2 to Go: Resilient Young Reds Seek Playoff Berth in Final Stretch - Toronto FC II
- St Louis CITY2 Hosts LAFC2 in Final Regular Season Home Match on Sunday Night - St. Louis City SC 2
- Timbers2 in Texas to Face off with Austin FC II - Portland Timbers 2
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Philadelphia Union II Stories
- Union II secure a first-round home match in the MLS NEXT Pro playoffs
- Union II clinch 13th win of the season; Marks records 10 saves
- Union II secures 12th win of the season
- Philadelphia Union II Sign Goalkeeper Lou Liedtka
- Philadelphia Union II Clinch MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs with 2-1 Win at FC Cincinnati 2