Union II secure a first-round home match in the MLS NEXT Pro playoffs

Published on September 26, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II secured a 2-1 road victory against Toronto FC II on Friday night. Toronto opened the scoring in the 28th minute when midfielder Mark Fisher converted the penalty. Union II forward Stas Korzeniowski scored the equalizer in first-half stoppage time. In the 84th minute, Union II doubled their lead when midfielder Óscar Benítez found the back of the net, sealing all three points on the road.

Philadelphia Union II concludes the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro regular season with a return to Subaru Park to face New York City FC II on Sunday, October 5th (1:00 p.m. ET / Apple TV).

Toronto FC II (1) - Philadelphia Union II (2)

York Lions Stadium (Toronto, ON)

Friday, September 26, 2025

TODAY'S MATCH INFO

Ref: Niko Jecanski

AR1: Vasyl Dzikh

AR2: Nolasco Encina

4th: Melvin Christopher

Weather: 69 and sunny.

GOALS/ASSISTS

TOR - Mark Fisher (PK) 28'

PHI - Stas Korzeniowski (Olney) 45+1'

PHI - Oscar Benitez (Olney) 84'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

TOR - Nathaniel Edwards (caution) 71'

TOR - Micah Chisholm (caution) 80'

LINEUP

Philadelphia Union II: George Marks; Giovanny Sequera, Oscar Benitez, Rafael UzcaÃÂtegui, Jordan Griffin, C J Olney, Nick Pariano, Markus Anderson (Willyam Ferreira 67'), Kellan LeBlanc (Jamir Johnson 77'), Sal Olivas (Malik Jakupovic 67'), Stas Korzeniowski (Leandro Soria 88').

Substitutes not used: Lou Liedtka, Kaiden Moore, Noah Probst.

Toronto FC II: Adisa De Rosario, Mark Fisher, Ythallo Ryckelm Rodrigues de Olivera, Stefan Kapor (Micah Chisholm 64'), Hassan Ayari, Marko Stojadinovic (Patrick McDonald 85'), Tim Fortier (Lucas Olguin 64'), Nathaniel Edwards (Reid Fisher 76'), Michael Sullivan, Antone Bossenberry (Constantinos Iliadis 76'), Dékwon Barrow.

Substitutes not used: Shafique Wilson, Lazar Stefanovic, Richard Chukwu, Josh Nugent.

TEAM NOTES

With the win, Philadelphia Union II have secured a home playoff match for the first round of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs.

Philadelphia Union II sets a new club record for points in a single season (55), surpassing the mark set last season.

Union II recorded their fourth consecutive win.

Forward Stas Korzeniowski scored his seventh goal of the season.

Midfielder Óscar Benítez scored his first goal of the season.

Midfielder CJ Olney registered two assists.

Union II holds the highest goal differential in the MLS NEXT Pro season (+28).

Union II holds the most shots on target in the MLS NEXT Pro season (189).







