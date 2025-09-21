Union II clinch 13th win of the season; Marks records 10 saves

Published on September 21, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Philadelphia Union II News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II secured a 5-2 victory over Chicago Fire FC II at Subaru Park on Sunday afternoon. Forward Stas Korzeniowski opened the scoring in the 16th minute before Sal Olivas doubled the lead just five minutes later. Homegrown midfielder Cavan Sullivan extended the advantage after converting a penalty in the 61st minute, followed by Korzeniowski scoring in the 66th minute. Forward Malik Jakupovic secured the fifth and final goal for Union II in the 83rd minute. Shortly after, Chicago's Jason Shokalook scored the final two goals of the match.

Philadelphia Union II will travel to York Lions Stadium to face Toronto FC II on Friday, September 26th (7:00 p.m. ET / Apple TV).

Philadelphia Union II (5) - Chicago Fire FC II (2)

Subaru Park (Chester, PA)

Sunday, September 21, 2025

TODAY'S MATCH INFO

Ref: Atahan Yaya

AR1: Amilcar Sicaju

AR2: Colin Ashley

4th: Laszlo Sandler

Weather: 77 degrees and mostly sunny.

GOALS/ASSISTS

PHI - Stas Korzeniowski (Sequera) 16'

PHI - Sal Olivas (Sullivan) 21'

PHI - Cavan Sullivan (PK) 61'

PHI - Stas Korzeniowski (Pariano) 66'

PHI - Malik Jakupovic (LeBlanc) 83'

CHI - Jason Shokalook (unassisted) 89'

CHI - Jason Shokalook (Poreba) 90 +5'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

PHI - Markus Anderson (caution) 30'

PHI - Jordan Griffin (caution) 44'

PHI - Stas Korzeniowski (caution) 68'

PHI - George Marks (caution) 80'

LINEUP

Philadelphia Union II: George Marks; Neil Pierre (Leandro Soria 80'), Giovanny Sequera (Óscar Benítez Cobo 62'), Jordan Griffin (Kaiden Moore 62'), Rafael UzcaÃÂtegui, CJ Olney, Nick Pariano, Markus Anderson (Kellan LeBlanc 62'), Cavan Sullivan, Sal Olivas (Edward Davis III 62'), Stas Korzeniowski (Malik Jakupovic 75').

Substitutes not used: Lou Liedtka, Willyam Ferreira, Jamir Johnson.

Chicago Fire FC II: Owen Pratt; Justin Reynolds, Dylan Borso, Christopher Cupps, Jean Diouf, Trip Fleming (Emir Herrera 70'), Charles Nagle (Harold Osorio 45'), Sam Williams, Jason Shokalook, Robert Turdean (David Poreba 45'), Damian Nigg (Jhoiner Montiel 70').

Substitutes not used: David Molenda, Geni Kanyane.

TEAM NOTES

Goalkeeper George Marks recorded 10 saves.

Forward Stas Korzeniowski scored his first career brace.

Homegrown forward Sal Olivas secured his fifth goal of the season.

Homegrown midfielder Cavan Sullivan recorded his fifth assist and scored his sixth goal of the season.

Forward Malik Jakupovic scored his eighth goal of the season.

Union II have conceded the least amount of goals (30) and scored the second most goals (58) this season.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from September 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.