Chattanooga FC Extends Unbeaten Streak to Five Matches

Published on September 21, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chattanooga FC goalkeeper Eldin Jakupović

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga FC drew 0-0 to fellow independent side Carolina Core FC and lost the shootout for the extra point 6-5 at Finley Stadium on Sunday afternoon to extend its unbeaten run to five matches.

CFC remains in a strong position and in contention for a top-four finish in the Eastern Conference as the club now aims for a home playoff spot after clinching a playoff berth earlier in the week.

In what was a fairly even contest, the hosts created the majority of opportunities in the opening half. Tate Robertson, Gavin Turner, Yuval Cohen and Farid Sar-Sar all created dangerous opportunities, while goalkeeper Eldin Jakupović made key saves on the other side of the field throughout the afternoon.

Jakupović still holds the joint-lead at the top of the league for clean sheets this season with eight, while he leads the league in total saves (104).

"I thought we put in a good performance and limited the quality of chances they could create," said Chattanooga FC Head Coach Chris Nugent in his post-match press conference. "We had a lot of good quality shots that we would hope we would finish. We missed some somewhat decent chances, which can happen. I told the team that I'd rather we come out of this game feeling like this than the first playoff game in October. I was pleased with how we played. We stuck to the plan and made it difficult for the opponent. We got in good positions, and I think with a little more confidence around the goal we would've got one or two more shots off either half and that could've impacted the game."

Next up

Chattanooga FC will have a quick turnaround and be on the road for the next two league matches, beginning with Atlanta United 2 on Wednesday, September 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET before heading up to New York for a match against NYCFC II on Sunday, September 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

CFC will close out regular season play at Finley Stadium on Sunday, October 5 at 1:00 p.m. ET against Atlanta United 2 for Soktoberfest and Decision Day. Tickets are on sale now.

Chattanooga FC (11W-6L-8D, 45 pts.) - Carolina Core FC (8W-9L-9D, 38 pts.)

Finley Stadium | Chattanooga, Tenn.

Attendance: 4,055

Final score:

CFC: 0

CCFC: 0

CCFC wins shootout for extra point 6-5

Shootout summary:

Robertson scored, 1-0

Evans scored, 1-1

Naglestad scored, 2-1

Sutton missed, 2-1

Garvanian missed, 2-1

Pablo Rodriguez scored, 2-2

Cohen scored, 3-2

Thomas scored, 3-3

Sar-Sar scored, 4-3

Nzingo scored, 4-4

Mendonca scored, 5-4

Sumo Jr. scored, 5-5

Brown missed, 5-5

Scarlett scored, 6-5

Stats (CFC / CCFC):

xG: 1.48 / 0.46

Possession: 44% / 56%

Shots: 11 / 9

Shots on goal: 3 / 3

Blocked shots: 3 / 1

Total passes: 341 / 351

Passing accuracy percentage: 82.1 / 82

Corners: 5 / 5

Total crosses: 3 / 8

Offsides: 2 / 1

Goalkeeper saves: 3 / 3

Clearances: 5 / 3

Fouls: 11 / 9

Discipline:

23' - CCFC, Daniel Chica (Caution)

35' - CFC, Nathan Koehler (Caution)

44': CFC, Milo Garvanian (Caution)

62': CCFC, Kai Thomas (Caution)

Line-ups:

CFC starters: Eldin Jakupović, Tate Robertson, Farid Sar-Sar (C), Nathan Koehler (Logan Brown 46'), Milo Garvanian, Callum Watson, Daniel Mangarov (Keegan Ancelin 61'), Luke Husakiwsky (Nick Mendonca 60'), Gavin Turner (Markus Naglestad 88'), Anthony Garcia (Colin Thomas 76'), Yuval Cohen

Substitutes not used: J.P. Philpot, Ethan Dudley, Steeve Louis Jean, Xavier Rimpel

Head Coach: Chris Nugent

CCFC starters: Alex Sutton, Daniel Chica, Kai Thomas, Juan Pablo Rodriguez, Jathan Juarez (Zion Scarlett 86'), Paul Leonardi (Derek Cuevas 86'), Msunguchi Alenga, Antonio Pineda (Glory Nzingo 72'), Facundo Canete (C), Aryeh Miller (Jacob Evans 59'), Jesus Ibarra (Anthony Sumo Jr. 59')

Substitutes not used: Andrew Pannenberg, Drake Hadeed, Corey Lundeen, Ibrahim Covi

Head Coach: Donovan Ricketts

Images from this story







