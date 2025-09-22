Kuisel's First MLS NEXT Pro Goal Earns FC Cincinnati 2 Three Points in 3-1 Win against New England Revolution II

Published on September 21, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati 2 News Release







FC Cincinnati 2 scored three times in the second half to down New England Revolution II, 3-1, Sunday night at Scudamore Field at NKU Soccer Stadium. The win keeps FCC 2 alive in the hunt for the MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs. Revs II drop one spot in the conference standings but remain a top four side.

Revs II went into halftime with a 1-0 lead following a 43rd minute goal from Michael Tsicoulias. But the Orange and Blue would waste little time answering in the second half as U22 Initiative center back Gilberto Flores - making his first appearance for FCC 2 - headed home his first goal for the club off a corner kick from Kenji Mboma Dem in the 49th minute.

Will Kuisel of the FC Cincinnati Academy scored his first professional goal, which would prove to be the game-winning goal, in the 55th minute. Academy forward Ademar Chávez, who earned the start and made his first appearance for FCC 2 since July 13, fired off a shot from the right side of the box which required a save. Kuisel pounced on the rebound, hitting the shot first time from the other side of the box to send FCC 2 ahead.

Stefan Chirila put the match away for FCC 2 in second half stoppage time, scoring his sixth goal of the year. Yamir Uculmana tallied an assist on Chirila's goal for his second helper of the season. Goalkeeper Slade Hall, making his second consecutive start for FCC 2 in goal, made five saves in the win.

The Orange and Blue host in-state rivals Columbus Crew 2 on Thursday, September 25. The match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET at Scudamore Field at NKU Soccer Stadium. Tickets are available for the match through the FC Cincinnati App. The match will also air live on MLSNEXTPro.com.

FC CINCINNATI 2 GAME REPORT

FC Cincinnati 2 vs New England Revolution II

Date: September 21, 2025

Competition: MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season

Venue: Scudamore Field at NKU Soccer Stadium | Highland Heights, Kentucky

Kickoff: 6:03 p.m. ET

Weather: 77 degrees, clear

SCORING SUMMARY: 1-2-FT

CIN: 0-3-3

NE: 1-0-1

CIN - Gilberto Flores (Mboma Dem) 49', Will Kuisel 55', Stefan Chirila (Uculmana) 90'+4

NE - Michael Tsicoulias (Butts) 43'

LINEUPS

CIN: Slade Hall, Will Kuisel (Yorkaeff Caicedo 84'), Andrei Chirila, Gilberto Flores, Dilan Hurtado (Noah Adnan 90'+1), Stiven Jimenez, Stefan Chirila, Peter Mangione (C) (Yair Ramos 69'), Kenji Mboma Dem, Andrés Dávila (Ben Augee 69'), Ademar Chávez (Yamir Uculmana 69')

Substitutes not used: Luke Broz, Tega Ikoba, Carson Locker, Brandon Kristel

Head Coach: Tyrone Marshall

NE: JD Gunn, Chris Mbai-Assem (Hesron Barry 58'), Victor Souza (C), Gabe Dahlin (Javaun Mussenden 71'), Damario McIntosh, Joseph Buck, Alex Monis, Michael Tsicoulias (Gevork Diarbian 58'), Cristiano Oliveira, Liam Butts (Marcos Dias 58'), Sharod George (Damorney Hutchinson 71')

Substitutes not used: Ryker Fauth, Eli Ackerman, Aarin Prajapati

Head Coach: Richie Williams

STATS SUMMARY: CIN/NE

Shots: 13 / 13

Shots on Goal: 6 / 6

Saves: 5 / 3

Corner Kicks: 2 / 4

Fouls: 14 / 6

Offside: 1 / 2

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

NE: Victor Souza (Yellow Card) 80'

NE: Marcos Dias (Yellow Card) 82'

CIN: Andrei Chirila (Yellow Card) 88'

CIN: Stiven Jimenez (Yellow Card) 90'+9

OFFICIALS 

Referee: Iryna Petrunok

Ast. Referees: Eric Burton, Christopher Slane

Fourth Official: Robert Johnson







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from September 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.