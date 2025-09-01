Philadelphia Union II Clinch MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs with 2-1 Win at FC Cincinnati 2
Published on August 31, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Philadelphia Union II News Release
CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II earned a 2-1 win over FC Cincinnati 2 on Sunday night at NKU Soccer Stadium to secure a spot in the MLS NEXT Pro playoffs for the fourth consecutive year. In the first half, Homegrown defender Neil Pierre opened the scoring in the 20th minute, followed by Homegrown forward Eddy Davis III doubling the lead in the 38th minute. Cincinnati responded in the 54th minute with a goal from forward Tega Ikoba. Goalkeeper George Marks registered four saves to hold off Cincinnati and secure the victory.
Philadelphia Union II travel to Historic Crew Stadium to face Columbus Crew 2 on Sunday, September 14th (3:00 p.m. ET / Apple TV).
FC Cincinnati 2 (1) - Philadelphia Union II (2)
NKU Soccer Stadium (Cincinnati, OH)
Sunday, August 31, 2025
TODAY'S MATCH INFO
Ref: Drew Klemp
AR1: Kevin Huet
AR2: Race Williams
4th: Salvador Flores
Weather: 73 degrees and sunny.
GOALS/ASSISTS
PHI - Neil Pierre (Sullivan) 20'
PHI - Eddy Davis III (Sullivan) 38'
CIN - Tega Ikoba (unassisted) 54'
DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY
CIN - Andrei Chirilă (caution) 7'
PHI - Stas Korzeniowski (caution) 82'
PHI - Markus Anderson (caution) 85'
PHI - George Marks (caution) 90+1'
LINEUP
Philadelphia Union II: George Marks; Nick Pariano, Rafael Uzcategui, Neil Pierre, Jordan Griffin, Cavan Sullivan (Malik Jakupovic 88'), Óscar Benítez Cobo, Kellan LeBlanc (Stas Korzeniowski, 64'), Noah Probst (Giovanny Sequera 72'), Markus Anderson (Willyam Ferreira 88'), Eddy Davis III (Sal Olivas 64').
Substitutes not used: Mike Sherdian; Kaiden Moore, Jamir Johnson, Leandro Soria.
FC Cincinnati 2: Nathan Crockford; Noah Adnan, Andrei Chirilă (Tega Ikoba 45'), Brian Schaefer, William Kuisel, Dilan Hurtado, Peter Mangione (Yair Ramos 60'), Yamir Uculmana (Jared Cardenas 88'), Carson Locker (Monsuru Opeyemi 70'), Stefan Chirila, Kenji Mboma Dem (Yorkaeff Caicedo 70').
Substitutes not used: Slade Hall; Ben Augee, Chance Malilo, Dominick Lester.
TEAM NOTES
Union II are the only Eastern Conference club in MLS NEXT Pro History to make the playoffs in every year of the league's existence.
Union II join St. Louis CITY 2 as the only clubs in league history to make it in each of the past four seasons.
Homegrown defender Neil Pierre earned his second goal of the MLS NEXT Pro season.
Goalkeeper George Marks made his Union II debut.
Homegrown forward Eddy Davis III scored his fifth goal of the season.
