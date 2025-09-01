Revolution II Battle Chicago Fire FC II to a 2-2 Draw

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution II (10-5-7; 42 pts.) battled Chicago Fire FC II (11-6-6; 43 pts.) to a 2-2 draw on Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium, falling 3-1 in the ensuing penalty shootout. Brazilian forward Marcos Dias scored his ninth goal of the season, while Jamaican striker Damorney Hutchinson netted the third goal of his debut professional campaign.

Today's result extends New England's unbeaten run to four matches, including four consecutive multi-goal performances. At home this season, Revolution II improves to a 6-1-4 record, having collected points in 10 of their 11 games played at Gillette Stadium.

Despite Chicago scoring the opening goal in the 22nd minute, New England leveled the match just moments later. After a giveaway from a Chicago defender fell kindly to the feet of Dias, the Brazilian playmaker capitalized with a curling effort over the visiting goalkeeper and into the net. Dias' tally marked his ninth goal involvement in the last six matches.

New England captured the lead only five minutes later through Hutchinson. The Jamaican striker combined with Revolution Academy midfielder Javaun Mussenden on a give-and-go into the penalty area, setting up Hutchinson's shot that struck the crossbar and bounced into the net. Hutchinson has now found the scoresheet three times in his last four appearances. Mussenden, 17, recorded his second MLS NEXT Pro career helper on the play.

Revolution II deployed second-half substitutes in Michael Tsicoulias and Chris Mbai-Assem in the 56th minute, with the latter making his club debut after signing with the team two weeks ago. However, Fire II equalized three minutes later via a penalty kick from Trip Fleming. Dias almost recaptured Revolution II's lead in the 70th minute with a close-range strike on frame, though Chicago goalkeeper Bryan Dowd made a diving save to keep the match level. Dias ended the day with a team-leading three key passes and four shot attempts, including a pair on target.

In net for New England, 2025 MLS SuperDraft first-round pick Donovan Parisian made three saves in his 10th start of the season. Joining Parisian on the defensive side, Mussenden and Sweden international Gabe Dahlin anchored the center, while left back Hesron Barry and 2025 MLS NEXT All-Star Josh Macedo covered the flanks. Macedo was one of five current Revolution Academy players to feature in today's contest, alongside Mussenden, Judah Siqueira, Aarin Prajapati, and Makai Wells, who made his professional debut.

New England will resume its three-game homestand next Monday, September 8, welcoming Huntsville City FC to Gillette Stadium. The 7:00 p.m. ET kickoff is available to watch live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, with Ryan Le calling the game action.

MATCH NOTES

New England now owns a 3-2-5 advantage over Chicago Fire FC II in the all-time series, including an undefeated 2-0-3 mark at home.

New England has taken points in nine of its last 10 matches (6-1-3) dating back to June 26.

At Gillette Stadium this season, New England has collected results in 10 of its 11 games played at home (6-1-4).

Revolution II's 1.91 points per game rank fourth in MLS NEXT Pro, having posted four-consecutive multi-goal performances. Defensively, Revolution II are tied for the fourth-fewest goals conceded leaguewide (29).

F Marcos Dias, who donned the captain's armband in today's contest, tallied his career-best ninth goal of the season. The Brazilian forward has recorded nine goal contributions in his last six matches.

Dias paced New England's attack today with four shot attempts, including two on target, and three key passes. Dias also continues to lead the league in key passes this season (76).

F Damorney Hutchinson registered his third goal of the campaign, his third goal involvement in the last four matches. Hutchinson logged 66 minutes in his first start since May 4.

Revolution Academy M Javaun Mussenden recorded his second helper of his MLS NEXT Pro career. Mussenden, 17, has started 11 of his 16 appearances this season.

D Chris Mbai-Assem logged 34 minutes in his Revolution II debut today, after signing with the team on August 23. Mbai-Assem will join the Central African Republic Men's National Team tomorrow for 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers during this week's September FIFA international window.

GK Donovan Parisian, a 2025 MLS SuperDraft first-round pick, made three saves in his 10th start with Revolution II this season.

Revolution Academy D Josh Macedo, a 2025 MLS NEXT All-Star, earned his third start of the season. Macedo, 16, was just one of several current Academy players to see action in today's match, alongside Mussenden, Judah Siqueira, Aarin Prajapati, and Makai Wells.

Wells, a 16-year-old United States youth international, entered the match as a late second-half substitute to record his professional debut today.

GAME CAPSULE

Revolution II Match #22

New England Revolution II 2 (1) vs. Chicago Fire FC II 2 (3)

August 31, 2025 - Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)

Referee: Joe Surgan

Assistant Referee: Jackson Krauser

Assistant Referee: Audra Fullen

Fourth Official: Stephanie MacFarland

Weather: 73 degrees and sunny

Scoring Summary:

CHI - Chase Nagle (Unassisted) 22'

NE - Marcos Dias 9 (Unassisted) 33'

NE - Damorney Hutchinson 3 (Javaun Mussenden 2) 38'

CHI - Trip Fleming (Penalty Kick) 59'

Misconduct Summary:

NE - Javaun Mussenden (Yellow Card) 47'

NE - Gabe Dahlin (Yellow Card) 59'

CHI - Josue Pfrommer (Yellow Card) 61'

CHI - Damian Nigg (Yellow Card) 62'

NE - Chris Mbai-Assem (Yellow Card) 90'+3

New England Revolution II: Donovan Parisian; Hesron Barry, Gabe Dahlin, Javaun Mussenden, Josh Macedo (Aarin Prajapati 85'); Cristiano Oliveira (Sharod George 45'+1), Joe Buck (Chris Mbaï-Assem 56'), Marcos Dias (C); Gevork Diarbian (Makai Wells 85'), Damorney Hutchinson (Judah Siqueira 66'), Malcolm Fry (Michael Tsicoulias 56')

Substitutes Not Used: JD Gunn, Levi Katsell, Sheridan McNish

Chicago Fire FC II: Bryan Dowd; Trip Fleming, Jean Diouf, Hugo Berg, Josue Pfrommer; Emir Herrera (Geni Kanyane 46'), Jhoiner Montiel (Harold Osorio 64'), Chase Nagle; Vitaliy Hlyut (David Tchétchao Karo 63'), Dylan Borso, Robert Turdean (Damian Nigg 46')

Substitutes Not Used: Juan Miguel Zapata Calle, Lukas Peterson

New England Revolution II Team Statistics Chicago Fire FC II

15 Shots 10

7 Shots (on Target) 5

5 Blocked Shots 1

3 Saves 5

2 Corner Kicks 1

2 Offsides 4

14 Fouls 10

382 (83.3%) Passes Attempted (% Completed) 546 (85.5%)







