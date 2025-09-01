Orange and Blue Come up Short in Second Half Push, Fall to Philadelphia Union II 2-1

Published on August 31, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati 2 News Release







FC Cincinnati 2 fell to Philadelphia Union II, 2-1, at Scudamore Field at NKU Soccer Stadium Sunday night. The Orange and Blue have five matches left in the regular season with three coming at home.

Union II scored two first half goals with Neil Pierre and Eddy Davis finding the back of the net in the 20th and 38th minutes, respectively. Cavan Sullivan assisted on each Philadelphia goal.

Tega Ikoba pulled one back for the Orange and Blue in the 54th minute after coming on as a halftime substitute. Peter Mangione forced a Union II turnover in the attacking half before striking the left post from distance. The rebound off the post popped into position for Ikoba to put a headed effort in for his third goal of the season.

FC Cincinnati 2 will face Chicago Fire FC II at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Ill. for the club's next league match on September 10. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET with the match streaming live on MLSNEXTPro.com.

FC CINCINNATI 2 GAME REPORT

FC Cincinnati 2 vs Philadelphia Union II

Date: August 31, 2025

Competition: MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season

Venue: Scudamore Field at NKU Soccer Stadium | Highland Heights, Kentucky

Kickoff: 7:33 p.m. ET

Weather: 72 degrees, clear

SCORING SUMMARY: 1-2-FT

CIN: 0-1-1

PHI: 2-0-2

CIN - Tega Ikoba 54'

PHI - Neil Pierre (Sullivan) 20', Eddy Davis (Sullivan) 38'

LINEUPS

CIN: Nathan Crockford, Andrei Chirila (Tega Ikoba 46'), Brian Schaefer, Noah Adnan, Will Kuisel, Yamir Uculmana (Jared Cardenas 88'), Peter Mangione (C) (Yair Ramos 60'), Dilan Hurtado, Carson Locker (Monsuru Opeyemi 70'), Kenji Mboma Dem (Yorkaeff Caicedo 70'), Stefan Chirila

Substitutes not used: Slade Hall, Ben Augee, Chance Mililo, Dominick Lester

Head Coach: Tyrone Marshall

PHI: George Marks, Jordan Griffin, Rafael Uzcategui, Neil Pierre, Nick Pariano (C), Kellan LeBlanc (Stas Korzeniowski 64'), Oscar Benitez, Noah Probst (Giovany Sequera 72'), Cavan Sullivan (Malik Jakupovic 88'), Markus Anderson (Willyam Ferreira 88'), Edward Davis (Sal Olivas 64')

Substitutes not used: Michael Sheridan, Leandro Zarate, Kaiden Moore, Jamir Johnson

Head Coach: Ryan Ritchie

STATS SUMMARY: CIN/PHI

Shots: 13 / 22

Shots on Goal: 6 / 7

Saves: 5 / 5

Corner Kicks: 3 / 6

Fouls: 11 / 11

Offside: 1 / 2

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

CIN: Andrei Chirila (Yellow Card) 7'

PHI: Stas Koreniowski (Yellow Card) 82'

PHI: Markus Anderson (Yellow Card) 85'

PHI: George Marks (Yellow Card) 90'+1

OFFICIALS 

Referee: Drew Klemp

Ast. Referees: Kevin Huet, Race Williams

Fourth Official: Salvador Flores







