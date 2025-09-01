Crown Legacy FC Fall 0-1 to Orlando City B
Published on August 31, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Crown Legacy FC News Release
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Crown Legacy FC fell 1-0 to Orlando City B at Osceola Heritage Park on Sunday night.
Orlando pulled ahead in the 97th minute after a long, hard-fought battle. In the match's second-to-last play, Orlando snuck a pass into the box but defender Mikah Thomas met it for a clearance attempt along with an Orlando City attacker, sending the ball straight up. Fending off two CLFC defenders, Thalles Gomes Ferreira controlled it's decent and got off a volley that dipped just over Isaac Walker.
Crown Legacy FC (6-10-8, 29 points) returns to play on Thursday, September 4 when CLFC kicks off a three-match homestand against in-state rivals Carolina Core FC. Kickoff at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the match can be streamed on MLS Season Pass.
Match Notes:
Crown Legacy FC outshot Orlando City B 25-11.
Forward Nimfasha Berchimas led all players in shots with six.
Forward Emmanuel Uchegbu led all players in crosses with four.
Scoring Summary:
90'+7' - ORL - Thalles Gomes Ferreira (Unassisted)
Disciplinary Summary:
16' - ORL - Noah Levis (Caution Y)
29' - CLFC - Tyger Smalls (Caution Y)
33' - ORL - Favian Loyola (Caution Y)
38' - CLFC - Simon Tonidandel (Caution Y)
55' - CLFC - Jack Neeley (Caution Y)
Stats: Click HERE.
Crown Legacy FC Starting XI:
Isaac Walker (GK); Mikah Thomas, Assane Ouedraogo, Morrison Agyemang, Jack Neeley (C); Baye Coulibaly (Adrian Mendoza - 83'), Simon Tonidandel (Erik Peña - 83'); Nimfasha Berchimas, Thiago Rodrigues (Andrej Subotić), Tyger Smalls (Dylan Sing - 62'), Emmanuel Uchegbu (Brian Romero - 76')
Unused Subs: Nick Holliday (GK); Wyatt Holt, Yves Tcheuyap; Magic Smalls
Orlando City B Starting XI:
Carlos Mercado (GK) (C); Riyon Tori, Noham Abdellaoui, Hayden Sargis, Titus Sandy Jr. (Albright Chikamso - 63'); Noah Levis (Jacob Ramirez - 70'), Justin Ellis, Justin Hylton (Zinedine Rodriguez - 90'+5'); Shakur Mohammed, Thalles Gomes Ferreira, Favian Loyola
Unused Subs: Tristan Himes (GK), Juan Rojas Chirinos (GK); Jacob Basinet
