Crown Legacy FC Fall 0-1 to Orlando City B

Published on August 31, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Crown Legacy FC News Release







KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Crown Legacy FC fell 1-0 to Orlando City B at Osceola Heritage Park on Sunday night.

Orlando pulled ahead in the 97th minute after a long, hard-fought battle. In the match's second-to-last play, Orlando snuck a pass into the box but defender Mikah Thomas met it for a clearance attempt along with an Orlando City attacker, sending the ball straight up. Fending off two CLFC defenders, Thalles Gomes Ferreira controlled it's decent and got off a volley that dipped just over Isaac Walker.

Crown Legacy FC (6-10-8, 29 points) returns to play on Thursday, September 4 when CLFC kicks off a three-match homestand against in-state rivals Carolina Core FC. Kickoff at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the match can be streamed on MLS Season Pass.

Match Notes:

Crown Legacy FC outshot Orlando City B 25-11.

Forward Nimfasha Berchimas led all players in shots with six.

Forward Emmanuel Uchegbu led all players in crosses with four.

Scoring Summary:

90'+7' - ORL - Thalles Gomes Ferreira (Unassisted)

Disciplinary Summary:

16' - ORL - Noah Levis (Caution Y)

29' - CLFC - Tyger Smalls (Caution Y)

33' - ORL - Favian Loyola (Caution Y)

38' - CLFC - Simon Tonidandel (Caution Y)

55' - CLFC - Jack Neeley (Caution Y)

Stats: Click HERE.

Crown Legacy FC Starting XI:

Isaac Walker (GK); Mikah Thomas, Assane Ouedraogo, Morrison Agyemang, Jack Neeley (C); Baye Coulibaly (Adrian Mendoza - 83'), Simon Tonidandel (Erik Peña - 83'); Nimfasha Berchimas, Thiago Rodrigues (Andrej Subotić), Tyger Smalls (Dylan Sing - 62'), Emmanuel Uchegbu (Brian Romero - 76')

Unused Subs: Nick Holliday (GK); Wyatt Holt, Yves Tcheuyap; Magic Smalls

Orlando City B Starting XI:

Carlos Mercado (GK) (C); Riyon Tori, Noham Abdellaoui, Hayden Sargis, Titus Sandy Jr. (Albright Chikamso - 63'); Noah Levis (Jacob Ramirez - 70'), Justin Ellis, Justin Hylton (Zinedine Rodriguez - 90'+5'); Shakur Mohammed, Thalles Gomes Ferreira, Favian Loyola

Unused Subs: Tristan Himes (GK), Juan Rojas Chirinos (GK); Jacob Basinet







