Toronto FC II Score Dominant 3-0 Win over NYCFC II

Published on August 31, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II News Release







Toronto FC II (10W-9L-5T, 36 points) recorded a commanding 3-0 victory over the visiting New York City FC II (8W-10L-6T, 32 points) on Sunday afternoon, courtesy of Nathaniel Edwards' opener and a brace from Markus Cimermancic brace at York Lions Stadium.

TFC II Head Coach Gianni Cimini made seven changes from the starting lineup that earned two points against Philadelphia Union II on August 20. Mark Fisher, Ythallo, Lazar Stefanovic, Malik Henry, Lucas Olguin, Markus Cimermancic and Dékwon Barrow came into the side for Reid Fisher, Stefan Kapor, Richard Chukwu, Tim Fortier, Antone Bossenberry, Michael Sullivan and Joshua Nugent.

Gianni Cimini marked his 100th match as Head Coach of Toronto FC II in the MLS NEXT Pro matchup, becoming the first in club history to reach the milestone. Prior to kick-off, Cimini, currently in his fourth season with the Young Reds, was recognized in a special presentation with members of the Toronto FC Front Office and his family.

The Young Reds capitalized on a fast start at home and took the lead midway through the half, as Nathaniel Edwards side-footed home after a clever run and cutback from Hassan Ayari on the left wing.







