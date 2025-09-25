Revolution II Host Crown Legacy FC on Friday Afternoon

Published on September 25, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New England Revolution II News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution II (13-6-7; 51 pts.) closes its 2025 home slate, hosting Crown Legacy FC (6-13-8; 29 pts.) on Friday afternoon at Gillette Stadium. New England's penultimate home fixture of the 2025 regular season kicks off at 3:00 p.m. ET and is available to watch live on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app, with Jake Griffith on the call.

New England enters Friday's home contest having collected results in 12 of its 13 games played at Gillette Stadium this season (8-1-4). Revolution II currently sit in third place in the Eastern Conference standings, and rank tied for fourth in points per game leaguewide (1.96). New England is only one win shy of breaking the team's single-season record for wins at home (8 - 2021, 2023). Additionally, Revolution II, with 31 points earned at Gillette Stadium this season, aim to surpass the club's single-season home points record (32 pts. - 2023).

Revolution II's seven-game unbeaten streak (Aug. 10 - Sept. 18) came to an end on Sunday, after falling on the road to FC Cincinnati 2, 3-1. The streak marked the team's longest unbeaten run since 2023. Newton, Mass. native Michael Tsicoulias netted his first MLS NEXT Pro goal in the contest. The University of New Hampshire alum has now registered 10 appearances this season and was one of five Revolution Academy graduates to feature in Sunday's match, alongside Damario McIntosh, Joe Buck, Gevork Diarbian, and Cristiano Oliveira.

Forward Liam Butts tallied his third helper of the season on New England's lone goal, his fourth goal contribution in his last five appearances. Forward Alex Monis posted a team-high three shots, two on target, while recent Revolution II signing Sharod George earned his first MLS NEXT Pro start on Sunday. George, 21, recorded two shot attempts in his 71-minute shift, after featuring on New England's senior team matchday roster for its last three MLS matches, including one appearance off the bench.

Also on the attacking end, forward Marcos Dias remains in top form, having registered 10 goal contributions in his last eight appearances. The Brazilian playmaker currently leads the league in combined goals and assists (10g, 11a) and key passes (84), with the latter being a new MLS NEXT Pro single-season best. Dias also ranks among the league's top performers in games played (T2nd - 26), corner kicks (2nd - 88), and successful crosses (4th - 37). New England is unbeaten this season, 5-0-4, when Dias finds the back of the net.

On the defensive end, Revolution II rank tied for the fifth-fewest goals conceded across MLS NEXT Pro (34). Goalkeeper JD Gunn made three saves between the posts on Sunday in his ninth start of the season. Left back Hesron Barry eyes his 25th appearance of the campaign on Friday, having started 22 of his 24 outings this season. Revolution II newcomer Chris Mbai-Assem seeks his second straight start since signing with New England last month. The 20-year-old defender submitted a 58-minute shift in his first MLS NEXT Pro start last Sunday.

New England, having already clinched its 2025 MLS NEXT Pro playoff berth, will meet Crown Legacy for the first and only battle of the 2025 regular season on Friday. In the all-time series between the two sides, Crown Legacy owns a 3-1-0 advantage over Revolution II. Friday's visitors, already eliminated from playoff contention, carry a 3-6-4 road record this season as they look to snap a four-game winless skid.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from September 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.