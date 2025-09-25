Timbers Earn Point in 1-1 Draw with Vancouver Whitecaps FC on the Road

VANCOUVER, B.C. - The Portland Timbers (11-10-10, 43pts) settled for a 1-1 draw with Vancouver Whitecaps FC (16-6-8, 56pts) on the road at BC Place on Wednesday night. Kamal Miller delivered a golazo for Portland in the 39th minute, netting a precise volley from outside the box. The hosts equalized late in the game to share the points at full time. It marked the second of three matches in an eight-day span for the Timbers. Up next for Portland, the club returns home to host FC Dallas on Saturday, September 27 at Providence Park.

Golazo on Home Soil

Timbers defender - and Canada native - Kamal Miller scored his first goal for the Green and Gold, firing a left-footed outside-the-box volley into the back of the net in the 39th minute. It marked the defender's fourth career goal and first since April 30, 2022. It also becomes the first goal scored by a centerback for Portland in 2025.

Chara Reaches 399

Portland captain Diego Chara started in his 399th match tonight, putting him just one start away from becoming the fifth field player in MLS history and one of two active field players currently to reach 400 starts in MLS. Notably, Chara would be the first field player to accomplish this feat with a single club.

Goal-Scoring Plays

POR - Kamal Miller, 39th minute: Following a cleared cross, Kamal Miller controlled the ball with his chest, let it bounce outside the box and fired a left-footed volley into the far corner.

VAN - Brian White (Mathias Laborda), 88th minute: Brian White pushed a deflection off a corner kick across the goal line from close range.

Portland Timbers (11-10-10, 43pts) vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (16-6-8, 56pts)

September 24, 2025 - BC Place (Vancouver, B.C.)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Portland Timbers 1 0 1

Vancouver Whitecaps FC 0 1 1

Scoring Summary:

POR: K. Miller, 39

VAN: White (Lobarda), 88

Misconduct Summary:

POR: Zuparic (caution), 47

VAN: Halbouni (caution), 57

POR: Paredes (caution), 67

POR: Smith (caution), 71

POR: Chara (caution), 74

Lineups:

POR: GK Pantemis, D Surman, D Zuparic, D K. Miller, M Antony, M Chara Š (Ayala, 77), M Paredes, M Smith (Lassiter, 77), F Rojas (Da Costa, 62), F Kelsy (Mora, 62), F Velde (E. Miller, 83)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Muse, D McGraw, M Ortiz, M Fernandez

TOTAL SHOTS: 17 (Velde, 7); SHOTS ON GOAL: 7 (Kelsy and Velde, 2); FOULS: 14 (Zuparic, 2); OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 11; SAVES: 2

VAN: GK Takaoka, D Bovalina (Rios, 80), D Laborda, D Halboun, D Johnson, M Priso (Badwal, 73), M Berhalter Š, M Sabbi, M Nelson (Ahmed, 46), M Cabrera (Ngando, 80), F Elloumi (White, 59)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Boehmer, D Djordjevic, D O'Neill, F Pierre

TOTAL SHOTS: 14 (Berhalter and White, 3), SHOTS ON GOAL: 3 (three players tied, 1); FOULS: 14 (three players tied, 2); OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 4; SAVES: 6

Referee: Jon Freemon

Assistant Referees: Nick Uranga, Chris Wattam

Fourth Official: Alain Ruch

VAR: Ismail Elfath

Attendance: 20,212







