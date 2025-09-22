Timbers2 Suffer 3-1 Loss to Houston Dynamo 2 on the Road

Published on September 22, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

HOUSTON - Timbers2 suffered a 3-1 loss to Houston Dynamo 2 on the road at SaberCats Stadium on Sunday evening. Jacob Izoita scored his first professional goal, tallying Portland's lone score on the night late in the second half. Next up, Timbers2 will travel to play Austin FC II on Friday, September 26. Kickoff from Parmer Field is scheduled for 5:30pm PT.

Goal-Scoring Plays

HOU - Mattheo Dimareli (Tomás Romero), 27th minute: Mattheo Dimareli scored from outside the box off a cross from Tomás Romero.

HOU - Omar Flores, 61st minute: Omar Flores scored from the left side of the box after a deflected corner, placing the ball into the upper left of goal.

HOU - Juan Viveros (Lionel Gitau, Daniel Omar Barret), 61st minute: Lionel Gitau crossed the ball into the box where Juan Viveros scored in front of goal.

POR - Jacob Izoita, 85 minute: Jacob Izoita drove into the right side of the box and rocketed a shot into the middle left of goal.

Notes

Timbers2 sit 12th in the Western Conference and six points from the playoffs.

Timbers Academy product Max Deisenhofer recorded his second straight start since making his debut as a substitution on Sept. 14 against LAFC 2.

T2 has two matches left in the 2025 regular season.

Portland will next travel to Austin, Texas to face Austin FC II on Sept. 26.

Timbers2's final match of 2025 will be at Providence Park on Oct. 5 against St. Louis City2.

Next Game

Next up, Timbers2 will travel to play Austin FC II on Friday, September 26 at Parmer Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. (Pacific) and will be broadcast live on MLSNEXTPro.com.

Timbers2 (8-12-6, 32pts) vs. Houston Dynamo 2 (9-12-6, 37pts)

September 21, 2025 - SaberCats Stadium (Houston, Texas)

Scoring Summary:

HOU: Dimareli (Romero), 27

HOU: Flores, 61

HOU: Viveros (Gitau, Omar Barrett), 68

POR: J. Izoita, 85

Misconduct Summary:

POR: Enriquez (caution), 48

Lineups:

POR: GK Deisenhofer, D Jura, D Bamford, D Ondo, D VanVoorhis (F White), M Santos (Bunbury, 63) M Enriquez © (Moreno, 59), M Nuñez, M Marquinhos (Pope, 59), M E. Izoita (J. Izoita, 72), F Guerra

Substitutes Not Used: GK Burns, D Garcia, M Lund

TOTAL SHOTS: 10 (J. Izoita, 3); SHOTS ON GOAL: 5 (four players tied, 1); FOULS: 10 (Guerra, 4) ; OFFSIDES: 1 ; CORNER KICKS: 5 ; SAVES: 1

HOU: GK Cruz, D Flores (Ramani, 88), D Awodesu (Betancourt, 62), D Barrett, D Viveros (Puna, 77), M Bolma, M Rodriguez, M Correa (Bolaños, 77), F Romero (Gitau, 62), F Annor, F Dimareli

Substitutes Not Used: GK Kerimov, M Inojosa, F Gardner, F Nzita

TOTAL SHOTS: 18 (Annor and Dimareli, 3); SHOTS ON GOAL: 4 (Dimareli, 2); FOULS: 16 (Correa and Dimareli, 3); OFFSIDES: 0 ; CORNER KICKS: 8 ; SAVES: 3

Referee: John Matto

Assistant Referees: Ben Cuyler, Joseph Jeffers

Fourth Official: Jordan Gray

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.







