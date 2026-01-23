Timbers2 Sign Forward Benjamin Barjolo
Portland Timbers 2 News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Timbers2 have signed forward Benjamin Barjolo from USL Championship side Orange County SC, the club announced today.
Barjolo, 18, signs with T2 following a two-year spell at Orange County SC where he made 21 appearances across all competitions. Most recently, the Lawrenceville, Georgia, native completed a short-term loan at USL League One side Union Omaha where he recorded a goal in five appearances.
An Atlanta United Academy product, Barjolo won MLS NEXT Cup in 2023 as a member of Atlanta's U16 squad.
Benjamin Barjolo
Position: Forward
Birthdate: 02/17/2007
Last Team: Orange County SC (USL Championship)
Citizenship: United States
