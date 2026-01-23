Timbers2 Sign Forward Benjamin Barjolo

Published on January 23, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Portland Timbers 2 News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Timbers2 have signed forward Benjamin Barjolo from USL Championship side Orange County SC, the club announced today.

Barjolo, 18, signs with T2 following a two-year spell at Orange County SC where he made 21 appearances across all competitions. Most recently, the Lawrenceville, Georgia, native completed a short-term loan at USL League One side Union Omaha where he recorded a goal in five appearances.

An Atlanta United Academy product, Barjolo won MLS NEXT Cup in 2023 as a member of Atlanta's U16 squad.

Benjamin Barjolo

Position: Forward

Birthdate: 02/17/2007

Last Team: Orange County SC (USL Championship)

Citizenship: United States







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from January 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.