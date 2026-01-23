St Louis CITY2 Adds Midfielder Patrick McDonald and Forward Riley Lynch Ahead of 2026 MLS NEXT Pro Season

Published on January 23, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

St. Louis City SC 2 News Release







St Louis CITY2 signed both midfielder Patrick McDonald and forward Riley Lynch to one-year MLS NEXT Pro contracts with club options through June 2028. McDonald joins from Toronto FC II, making 22 appearances while Lynch joins from Quakes II, accumulating 34 appearances in his MLS NEXT Pro career.

"Patrick and Riley are two talented young players with proven experience in MLS NEXT Pro who we believe will fit well into our developmental pathway," said CITY2 head coach David Critchley. "We are excited to see their impact on our roster and their contributions this upcoming season."

McDonald, a defensive midfielder, was selected in the third round (59th overall) by Toronto FC in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft. He returned to Indiana University for his senior season in 2024 and joined Toronto FC's first team for preseason in 2025. McDonald signed a professional contract with TFC II and made his debut on March 28 against New England Revolution II. Through one season with Toronto, McDonald made 22 appearances highlighted by scoring his first professional goal in his first start on April 18 against Carolina Core FC. McDonald also previously spent time with Indy Eleven of the USL Championship.

Lynch joins CITY2 after spending two seasons with Quakes II. The Arizona native made 34 appearances (26 starts) with San Jose, scoring eight goals and earning four assists. Lynch finished his first professional season with 10 goal contributions, finishing second in scoring for Quakes II with seven goals. Lynch was selected in the third round (71st overall) by San Jose in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft from Saint Mary's University.

PLAYER INFORMATION

Name: Patrick McDonald

DOB: 03/28/2003

Position: Midfield

Height: 5'10"

Weight: 150 lbs

Hometown: Greensboro, North Carolina

Name: Riley Lynch

DOB: 01/02/2003

Position: Forward

Height: 5'10"

Weight: 155 lbs

Hometown: Chandler, Arizona







