Huntsville City FC Appoints Alec Dufty as Director of Soccer Operations

Published on October 23, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Huntsville City Football Club announced today the hiring of Alec Dufty as the club's new Director of Soccer Operations. Dufty brings extensive professional playing and coaching experience to the organization. In his new role, Dufty will oversee Huntsville City FC's soccer operations while advancing the club's player development pathway and maintaining strong alignment with Nashville SC to help cultivate talent for the next level of professional soccer.

"Alec has such a tremendous wealth of experiences that make him a perfect fit for this role. Having worked in MLS with first teams (Sporting Kansas City), second teams (Sporting Kansas City, Toronto FC), and in college (Florida Gulf Coast University) give him the ideal collection of reference points to manage our soccer operations in Huntsville, and his work rate, commitment, and focus enables him to fit seamlessly into 'The NSC DNA' with our players and staff. We are so fortunate to have Alec joining our club," said Mike Jacobs, President of Soccer Operations and General Manager, Nashville Soccer Club.

Dufty began his professional career with the New York Red Bulls in 2009 before joining AC St. Louis in the USSF D2 Pro League, where he made 30 appearances. He later returned to Major League Soccer with the Chicago Fire before retiring in 2012. Collegiately, he played for Appalachian State University and the University of Evansville, and was called into a U.S. Under-20 National Team camp in 2007.

After his playing career, Dufty moved into coaching with roles at Florida Gulf Coast University and the University of Illinois at Chicago before joining Toronto FC II in 2015 as goalkeeper coach. He went on to join Sporting KC II in 2016 and was promoted to Sporting Kansas City's first team staff the following year, where he helped guide Tim Melia to the MLS Goalkeeper of the Year award in 2017 and a Western Conference Final appearance in 2018.

As the MLS NEXT Pro affiliate of Nashville SC, Huntsville City FC plays a vital role in the organization's player development structure, bridging the gap between academy and first team while delivering professional soccer to the Rocket City community. Dufty's addition strengthens that connection, ensuring both clubs continue to align in philosophy, culture, and on field excellence.







