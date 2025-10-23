Dan DeGeer Named Finalist for MLS NEXT Pro Coach of the Year

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Dan DeGeer, head coach of the Earthquakes' MLS NEXT Pro team The Town FC, was among the three finalists for the league's 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Coach of the Year, the league announced today.

DeGeer shared the honors with Philadelphia Union II's Ryan Richter and St. Louis CITY2' John Hackworth, the latter of whom ultimately won the award, which was voted on by Head Coaches, Chief Soccer Officers, League broadcasters and content team members.

This season, The Town FC enjoyed another banner year under DeGeer, who recently celebrated his 100th match in charge. In addition to securing a third consecutive berth in the MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs and back-to-back Pacific Division titles, the team amassed 14 wins and 52 points to once again break last season's club records. DeGeer was named the Coach of the Month in May and steered his club to Team of the Month after winning all four of their games by a combined score of 12-0. They captured Team of the Month again in August after earning 14 points over six matches to finish a spectacular nine-match unbeaten streak.

After shutting out defending champions North Texas SC 3-0 in the opening round, TTFC will now face Colorado Rapids 2 in the MLS NEXT Pro Western Conference Semifinals on Sunday, Oct. 26, at PayPal Park (6 p.m. PT). The match will air on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and marks the team's third consecutive berth in the conference final four.

Earthquakes and The Town FC Season Ticket Holders will receive free admission to the Oct. 26 match and should contact their representative for more information. The base price for general admission tickets is only $5 for adults and $1 for youth (age 17 and under) at Ticketmaster.com. Parking will be available in the Audi Lot for $5. Fans interested in purchasing suites should contact suites@sjearthquakes.com.







