Food City Donates to CFC Academy Scholarship Fund

July 30, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chattanooga FC News Release







CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga Football Club (CFC)'s official partner Food City has donated $5,000 to the CFC Academy Scholarship Fund in an effort to help more young athletes participate this upcoming season.

CFC Academy's vision is to foster a stronger community in Chattanooga by building relationships through the sport of soccer, the world's game. As part of the club's commitment to the game and community, CFC Academy offers a partial scholarship program to eligible players to reduce club fees based on financial need.

For the 2025/2026 season, CFC Academy has financially assisted over 135 young athletes to varying degrees, totaling $100,000. Thanks to Food City's generous donation, more players are able to continue their passion and love of playing the game of soccer in an elite development environment.

"Chattanooga FC is a community club committed to removing the financial barrier of participating in the beautiful game," said CFC Academy Director of Coaching Miguel Rodrigues. "Thanks to the generous support from Food City, we're able to provide financial assistance and ensure that players in our community have the opportunity to play, grow, and belong through the game of soccer."

"Food City is proud to partner with Chattanooga Football Club to support youth soccer in the Chattanooga community," said Food City VP of Marketing at K-VA-T Food Stores Kevin Stafford.

The applicants for scholarships come from diverse backgrounds and with many stories of need for assistance and hope in continuing to play soccer. Many applicants are raised in single households with multiple children. Families state they are just trying to survive and maintain a normal life for their kids. Without scholarship assistance, the players would not be able to play.

"Partners like Food City allow Chattanooga FC Academy to assist in meeting the needs of families who are experiencing loss of jobs, loss of family members, medical issues and so much more," said CFC Academy Registrar Kim McCroskey.

"Last year we had an outstanding player who paid all of his fees and also paid a family member gas money to bring him to practices and games. This year, thanks to the generosity of Food City, this player was awarded a scholarship for his club fees. His story is just one of many where the contributions of the community help support the dreams of the players. We also have two young ladies who play with the Academy whose father is a firefighter with the City of Chattanooga. These ladies love the game of soccer and continue to grow and improve in the sport each year. Food City's generosity allows the athletes to receive scholarships towards their club fees to alleviate the financial burden on one of our city's finest employees."







