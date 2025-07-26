Chattanooga FC Falls 3-1 to Crown Legacy FC

July 26, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chattanooga FC midfielder Daniel Mangarov

(Chattanooga FC)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga FC fell 3-1 to Crown Legacy FC at Finley Stadium on Saturday evening in Matchweek 20 of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro regular season.

The visitors took the lead in the 29th minute through a wonder goal from Emmanuel Uchegbu. Crown doubled its lead right before halftime as Uchegbu turned provider for Dylan Sing.

CFC came fighting back in the second half. Head Coach Chris Nugent brought on forward Keegan Ancelin for Ethan Dudley at the half to change to a more attacking shape. The move paid dividends as CFC created a multitude of chances. Substitute Xavier Rimpel found Milo Garvanian with a pinpoint accurate cross but Garvanian's header sailed a foot over Crown keeper Isaac Walker's crossbar.

Tate Robertson brought the hosts to within a goal with a brilliantly hit, long distance strike for his sixth league goal of the campaign.

However, it was Crown Legacy that got the final word on the night when substitute Andrej Subotić scored on a counter attack.

"There are very fine margins that determine games," said Nugent in his post-match press conference. "We missed too many chances in the second half. The first half was really poor. If the whole game was like the first half, I wouldn't have confidence [that the team can turn things around]. What gives me confidence in this group is that, after having a disappointing and poor end to the first half, we turned it around and went on to control and dominate the game. We didn't turn that into enough chances. The willingness and determination to impact the game I see from the players is what gives me confidence. This is football and these things happen, and it's frustrating. We have a good team. I have faith in my players. We saw what they did in the second half and now it's about cleaning up those small details, especially when it comes to finishing chances."

Next match

Chattanooga FC will be back in action at Fort Finley next weekend when it takes on Toronto FC II on Saturday, August 2, with kick-off set for 7:00 p.m. ET. The club will be celebrating Academy Night. Tickets are on sale now at CFCTIX.com.

Box Score

Chattanooga FC (8W-5L-6D, 33 pts.) - Crown Legacy FC (5W-6L-8D, 26 pts.)

Finley Stadium | Chattanooga, Tenn.

Attendance: 3,069

Final score:

CFC: 1

CLFC: 3

Scoring summary:

29': Emmanuel Uchegbu - CLFC

45'+4': Dylan Sing - CLFC

79': Tate Robertson - CFC

90'+9: Andrej Subotic - CLFC

Stats (CFC / CLFC):

xG: 2.07 / 1.94

Possession: 49% / 51%

Shots: 18 / 13

Shots on goal: 3 / 8

Blocked shots: 7 / 0

Total passes: 371 / 427

Passing accuracy percentage: 76 / 82.7

Corners: 6 / 3

Total crosses: 8 / 8

Offsides: 3 / 1

Goalkeeper saves: 5 / 2

Clearances: 10 / 7

Fouls: 10 / 17

Discipline:

19' - CLFC, Simon Tonidandel (Caution)

45'+2' - CLFC Gary DIcker (Caution)

50' - CFC Keegan Ancelin (Caution)

68' - CLFC Baye Coulibaly (Caution)

90' - CFC Gavin Turner (Caution)

90'+5': CLFC Yves Tcheuyap (Caution)

90'+7': CFC Tate Robertson (Caution)

Line-ups:

CFC starters: Eldin Jakupović, Ethan Dudley (Keegan Ancelin 46'), Nathan Koehler, Farid Sar-Sar (C), Milo Garvanian, Callum Watson (Ameziane Sid Mohand 81'), Gavin Turner, Tate Robertson, Colin Thomas (Xavier Rimpel 66'), Daniel Mangarov, Jalen James (Markus Naglestad 66')

Substitutes not used: Michael Barrueta, Robert Screen, Nick Mendonca, Darwin Ortiz, Minjae Kwak

Head Coach: Chris Nugent

CLFC starters: Isaac Walker, Jahlane Forbes, Jack Neeley (C), Assane Ouedraogo (Jamie Smith 75'), Yves Tcheuyap, Baye Coulibaly, Simon Tonidandel (Erik Peña-Boardman 62'), Brian Romero (Daniel Moore 62'), Emmanuel Uchegbu (Magic Smalls 87'), Adrian Mendoza (Andrej Subotic 74'), Dylan Sing

Substitutes not used: Nicholas Holliday, Mikah Thomas, Thiago Rodrigues, Leo Bartolovic

Head Coach: Gary Dicker

