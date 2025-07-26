Inter Miami CF Signs Left Back Cesar Abadia-Reda on Short-Term Agreement from Inter Miami CF II
July 26, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Inter Miami CF II News Release
Inter Miami CF announced today it has signed defender Cesar Abadia-Reda on a short-term agreement from the Club's MLS NEXT Pro team Inter Miami CF II. The left-back will be available for tonight's match against FC Cincinnati at Chase Stadium.
The defender, nicknamed Cheche, made his professional debut in March of 2023 as a member of Inter Miami II's starting XI for its 2023 MLS NEXT Pro regular season opener against Chicago Fire II. Since then, Abadia-Reda has made 51 total appearances for Inter Miami II, registering two goals and an assist.
Abadia-Reda initially joined the Inter Miami Academy ahead of the 2021-22 season and went on to enjoy a highly successful first year with the U-17 team, reaching the semifinals at the 2022 Generation adidas Cup and being part of the squad that competed at the MLS NEXT Cup U-17 tournament. At the international level, he has previously been called up by the U.S. U-17 Men's National Team.
Per MLS rules, the short-term agreements allow clubs to sign players on loan from their MLS NEXT Pro affiliate for MLS, U.S. Open Cup, Concacaf Champions League, Canadian Championship, and exhibition matches.
