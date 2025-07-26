Jakupovic scores sixth goal in five matches; Union II extends unbeaten streak to nine
July 26, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Philadelphia Union II News Release
CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II earned a shutout victory against New York City FC II on Saturday afternoon at Icahn Stadium. After a scoreless first half, forward Markus Anderson tallied the first goal in the 60th minute. Forward Malik Jakupovic doubled the lead in the 80th minute to secure all three points on the road.
Philadelphia Union II will return home to Subaru Park to play FC Cincinnati 2 on Sunday, August 3 (6:00 p.m. ET / Apple TV).
New York City FC II (0) - Philadelphia Union II (2)
Icahn Stadium (New York, NY)
Saturday, July 26, 2025
TODAY'S MATCH INFO
Referee: Kyle Johnston
Assistant Referees: Tyler Spiczka, Bryan Conetta
Fourth Official: Adam Cook
Weather: 84 degrees and cloudy.
GOALS/ASSISTS
PHI - Markus Anderson (unassisted) 60'
PHI - Malik Jakupovic (Johnson, Pariano) 82'
DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY
NYC - Luka Sunjic (caution) 16'
PHI - Giovanny Sequera (caution) 21'
NYC - Peter Molinari (caution) 26'
NYC - Piero Elias (caution) 43'
PHI - Kellan LeBlanc (caution) 51'
PHI - Isaiah Leflore (caution) 80'
NYC - James Bilden (caution) 84'
NYC - Chris Tiao (caution) 88'
PHI - Isaiah Leflore (second caution, ejected) 90'
NYC - Collin McCamy (caution) 90+4'
LINEUP
Philadelphia Union II: Pierce Holbrook; Isaiah Leflore, Giovanny Sequera, Rafael Uzcategui, Jordan Griffin (Leandro Soria 74'), Nick Pariano, Markus Anderson (Jamir Johnson 78'), Oscar Benitez, Kellan LeBlanc, Stas Korzeniowski (Willyam Ferreira 74'), Eddy Davis III (Malik Jakupovic 67').
Substitutes not used: Mike Sheridan.
New York City FC II: Alex Rando; Jonathan Lopez, Collin McCamy, Prince Amponsah, Luka Sunjic, Evan Lim, Peter Molinari (Lucas De Pinho 73'), Chris Tiao, Julien Lacher, Eligio Guarino (James Bilden 73'), Piero Elias (Uriel Zeitz 60').
Substitutes not used: David Duque, Mac Learned, Pierce Infuso, Dylan McDermott, Jack Loura, Adonis Campos.
TEAM NOTES
Forward Markus Anderson secured his third goal of the season.
Forward Malik Jakupovic has now scored in five consecutive matches, totaling six goals.
Academy midfielder Jamir Johnson gained his first-ever assist in MLS NEXT Pro play.
Goalkeeper Pierce Holbrook secured his fourth clean sheet in six matches.
