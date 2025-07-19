Union II sit second in Eastern Conference; Extend unbeaten streak to eight

July 19, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II earned a road victory over Crown Legacy FC on Saturday night at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex. Forward Eddy Davis III secured the early lead for Union II with a goal in the 2nd minute. Union II doubled their lead off a Crown Legacy own goal in first-half stoppage time. Union II midfielder Nick Pariano secured the third goal of the match in the 65th minute. Forward Malik Jakupovic sealed the victory with the fourth and final goal in the 89th minute, securing all three points on the road.

Philadelphia Union II will travel to Icahn Stadium to face New York City FC II on Saturday, July 26 (4:00 p.m. ET / Apple TV).

Crown Legacy FC (0) - Philadelphia Union II (4)

Mecklenburg County Sportsplex (Matthews, NC)

Saturday, July 19, 2025

TODAY'S MATCH INFO

Referee: Carlos Rodriguez

Asst. Referee 1: Jessica Carnevale

Asst. Referee 2: Alexandru Focea

Fourth official: Joe Surgan

Weather: 86 degrees and cloudy.

GOALS/ASSISTS

PHI - Eddy Davis III (LeFlore) 2'

PHI - Assane Ouedraogo (OG) 45 + 4'

PHI - Nick Pariano (unassisted) 65'

PHI - Malik Jakupovic (unassisted) 89'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

CLFC - Erik Pena Boardman (caution) 16'

CLFC - Nimfasha Berchimas (caution) 21'

PHI - Sal Olivas (caution) 43'

CLFC - Nimfasha Berchimas (ejection) 46'

PHI - Isaiah Leflore (caution) 52'

CLFC - Andrej Subotic (caution) 90+2'

LINEUP

Philadelphia Union II: Pierce Holbrook; Isaiah Leflore (Jordan Griffin 58'), Giovanny Sequera, Rafael Uzcategui (Leandro Soria 67'), Neil Pierre, Nick Pariano, Markus Anderson (Stas Korzeniowski 58'), Oscar Benitez, Kellan LeBlanc (Willyam Ferreira 82'), Sal Olivas (Malik Jakupovic 58'), Eddy Davis III.

Substitutes not used: Mike Sheridan, Jamir Johnson, Leandro Soria.

Crown Legacy FC: Nimfasha Berchimas; Jack Neeley, Jahlane Forbes (Daniel Moore 63'), Isaac Walker, Assane Ouedraogo (Yves Tcheuyap 45'), Baye Coulibaly, Erik Pena Boardman (Simon Tonidandel 45'), Wyatt Holt, Dylan Sing, Emmanuel Uchegbu (Brian Romero 63'), Adrian Mendoza (Andrej Subotic 63').

Substitutes not used: Mikah Thomas, Leo Bartolovic, Nicholas Holliday, Thiago Rodrigues.

TEAM NOTES

Forward Malik Jakupovic has scored a total of five goals in his four MLS NEXT Pro appearances.

Defender Isaiah LeFlore recorded his third assist of this MLS NEXT Pro season.

Homegrown forward Eddy Davis III secured his fourth MLS NEXT Pro goal this season.

Midfielder Nick Pariano secured his fifth career goal and his third this season.







